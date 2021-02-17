Mortal Kombat movie gets 11 character posters including Scorpion and Sub-Zero

Last month, Warner Bros. released stills from the live-action Mortal Kombat reboot and gave fans some more information about the film’s story. With new promotional materials coming out, that meant a trailer isn’t too far off. It was revealed recently that the trailer for Mortal Kombat is debuting this Thursday, and to get fans hyped up, the studio has released character posters for the 11 Kombatant. Fan-favorite characters include Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Shang Tsung, Sonya Blade, Raiden, Mileena, Liu Kang, Kung Lao, Kano, and Jax. Newcomer Coly Young joins the lineup.

Check out the 11 character posters below.

Scorpion

Sub-Zero

Sonya Blade

Shang Tsung

Raiden

Mileena

Liu Kang

Kung Lao

Kano

Jax

Cole Young

Synopsis: In “Mortal Kombat,” MMA fighter Cole Young, accustomed to taking a beating for money, is unaware of his heritage—or why Outworld’s Emperor Shang Tsung has sent his best warrior, Sub-Zero, an otherworldly Cryomancer, to hunt Cole down. Fearing for his family’s safety, Cole goes in search of Sonya Blade at the direction of Jax, a Special Forces Major who bears the same strange dragon marking Cole was born with. Soon, he finds himself at the temple of Lord Raiden, an Elder God and the protector of Earthrealm, who grants sanctuary to those who bear the mark. Here, Cole trains with experienced warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao and rogue mercenary Kano, as he prepares to stand with Earth’s greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe. But will Cole be pushed hard enough to unlock his arcana—the immense power from within his soul—in time to save not only his family, but to stop Outworld once and for all?

Mortal Kombat is directed by Simon McQuoid, who makes his feature film directorial debut, and is produced by James Wan (The Conjuring, Aquaman), Todd Garner (Into the Storm, Tag), McQuoid and E. Bennet Walsh (Men in Black International, The Amazing Spider-Man 2).

The cast also includes Tadanobu Asano (Thor) as Lord Raiden, Sisi Stringer as Mileena, Matilda Kimber as Emily Young, and Laura Brent as Allison Young.

Mortal Kombat will be available in theaters and HBO Max on April 16, 2021.