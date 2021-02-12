Ray Park looks to be teasing return of Darth Maul

Credit: Lucasfilm

The new Star Wars films have received mixed reactions from fans, but Lucasfilm struck gold with The Mandalorian series. It is expanding its universe with series for the New Republic, Ahsoka Tano, and Boba Fett. There’s also the Obi-Wan Kenobi series with Ewan McGregor reprising his role as the Jedi Master.

Now we have Ray Park posting an image on Instagram of the headpiece of Darth Maul, a character he has played in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. The actor is excited and on the caption, it reads: Meet me on Dathomir!

Below that, he writes “SITH LIFE!” and “TAO.” What does TAO mean? There is an artist named Lu Tao, who has done artwork of Darth Maul.

With this photo, is Park promoting that he’s going to be in a Star Wars series like the Obi-Wan series? He did tag the Tatooine location, after all. Or maybe he’ll be on Dathomir. Or maybe Ray Park is posting an old photo. There’s the Solo hashtag, and this could be a photo on the set of Solo: A Star Wars Story, which featured a surprise cameo from the actor.

The last time we saw Darth Maul, he appeared in Star Wars Rebels. Spoiler Alert: Obi-wan delivers the killing blow on Darth Maul. If he does appear in a Star Wars project, it would have to be before the Star Wars Rebels timeline. The Obi-Wan series is set to take place eight years after the events of Revenge of the Sith, and that’s a likely scenario for the Star Wars villain.

The Obi-Wan series will premiere on Disney+.