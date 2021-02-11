Co-op Viking survival game, Valheim, reaches 1 million sales on Steam Early Access

Valheim is a co-op Viking survival game, and it is now available on Steam Early Access. It has been receiving thousands of overwhelmingly positive reviews from gamers, and there’s more good news for publisher Coffee Stain Publishing and developer Iron Gate Studio. This week, the game has surpassed 1 million in sales on Steam Early Access, and that’s just 8 days after the game was released on February 2nd. Not bad for a game made by 5 developers.

Check out Valheim’s Early Access launch trailer below:

That’s not the only good news for the publisher and developer. Aside from having a million sales and thousands of positive reviews from users, it has hit 160,000 peak concurrent Steam users on February 9th, beating out Grand Theft Auto V, Apex Legends and Rocket League. It’s also popular on Twitch with over 127,000 peak viewers on the evening of February 8th.

Valheim is developed by Iron Gate Studio, a new Swedish developer, which began as a one-man project from CEO Richard Svensson in 2018. By 2020, the team had a total of five developers. Coffee Stain joined as the game’s publisher in 2018, and it has titles including Goat Simulator and Raft.

Valheim features huge procedurally-generated worlds where 2 to 10 players can play together in co-op PvE. You can play by yourself, but the team recommends co-op with 3-5 players. Other features include dodge & block-based combat, building and sailing ships, summoning and defeating mythical bosses, building houses and bases, item crafting and more. There is a dedicated server for those wanting a persistent server, and there is also an option to rent a G-Portal server.

“Valheim is a cooperative game about exploring a huge rather colorful world with very few borders or limits, that’s been released during a global pandemic when a lot of people are locked inside their homes and unable to see their friends and family. Hopefully being clubbed by a troll together will make them feel better” said Richard Svensson, CEO, Iron Gate Studio. “Thanks to an awesome publisher that allowed us to follow our vision and for understanding that you can’t rush creativity.”

“When we signed Valheim and Iron Gate, which at the time was just Richard, we knew the game was awesome, but it has continued to surpass our expectations at every turn. When we’re scouting for games, solo developers and small teams stand out, because they come with a focused vision, and obvious talent, but with plenty of room for us to support,” said Sebastian Badylak, Executive Producer, Coffee Stain Publishing. “Valheim is a perfect example of what an agile, super talented team can achieve when you give them the room and tools to make what they want. This is just the beginning.”

Valheim is available for $19.99 on Steam Early Access for PC and Linux.