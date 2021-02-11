Happy Lunar New Year from Tom & Jerry and Ken Jeong

Happy Lunar New Year! Tom & Jerry is coming to theaters nationwide and HBO Max later this month, and it will feature the two lovable cat and mouse heading out into the real world of New York City. However, these two will still be at odds with each other no matter the setting. Ken Jeong stars in the upcoming film, and he has a special Tom & Jerry Lunar New Year greeting for you all!

Check out the video greeting below!

Synopsis: One of the most beloved rivalries in history is reignited when Jerry moves into New York City’s finest hotel on the eve of “the wedding of the century,” forcing the event’s desperate planner to hire Tom to get rid of him, in director Tim Story’s “Tom and Jerry.” The ensuing cat and mouse battle threatens to destroy her career, the wedding and possibly the hotel itself. But soon, an even bigger problem arises: a diabolically ambitious staffer conspiring against all three of them. An eye-popping blend of classic animation and live action, Tom and Jerry’s new adventure stakes new ground for the iconic characters and forces them to do the unthinkable… work together to save the day.

Tom & Jerry stars Chloë Grace Moretz (Kick-Ass), Michael Peña (Ant-Man), Colin Jost (“Saturday Night Live”), Rob Delaney (Deadpool 2), Pallavi Sharda (Lion), Jordan Bolger (“Peaky Blinders”), Patsy Ferran (Darkest Hour), Nicky Jam (“Nicky Jam: El Ganador”), Bobby Cannavale (Ant-Man and the Wasp), Lil Rel Howery (Judas and the Black Messiah), and Ken Jeong (Crazy Rich Asians, The Hangover).

The film is directed by Tim Story (Fantastic Four, Barbershop) and produced by Chris DeFaria (The LEGO Movie 2, Ready Player One).

Tom & Jerry will be released in theaters nationwide and HBO Max on February 26, 2021. HBO Max will have the film available for 31 days from the theatrical release.