Sonic the Hedgehog 2’s official title treatment design hints at Tails

When the Sonic the Hedgehog movie was first teased, it was met with flak by many fans who didn’t like the original design of the titular character. After some thought, the filmmakers decided to go back to the drawing board to redesign Sonic the Hedgehog. The version that came out in theaters captured the look of the blue speedster from the video game, and it became a hit in theaters.

The Sonic the Hedgehog sequel is on the way, and today, the official title has been announced, and it isn’t too surprising since the title is Sonic the Hedgehog 2. What is noteworthy is the title treatment design featuring the color yellow and a pair of tails, which will have many fans excited for the introduction of Sonic’s sidekick, Tails.

Tails was first teased during the end credits of the first film, and it had our yellow fox tracking the whereabouts of Sonic. How will he come into contact with the cast of characters in the sequel? We’ll have to wait and see.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is coming to theaters in 2022.