The Lord of the Rings’ The One Ring RPG gets new edition on Kickstarter

Tabletop RPGs have existed for decades, and with the current state of the world, it has become even more popular online. J. R. R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit have been a big influence on RPGs, and The One Ring RPG has given players the chance to roleplay in the world of Middle-earth since 2011. A new edition for The One Ring RPG is coming to Kickstarter on February 11, and it aims to bring in new and returning players with rule updates and a new era.

Fans will be able to sign up for notifications for the Kickstarter pre-launch on the link below:



https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1192053011/the-one-ring-roleplaying-game-second-edition

Check out The One Ring Roleplaying Game teaser trailer below:



The One Ring is a tabletop roleplaying game that was first released in 2011 and brought J. R. R. Tolkien’s Middle-earth to RPG players. Based on The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, the new edition will dive into a new era, the Twilight of the Third Age, and it will include a new hardbound volume with updated and streamlined rules. The creators have tweaked the game through years of players’ feedback.

The One Ring RPG’s new edition is created by game designer Francesco Nepiteelo with Free League Publishing (ALIEN, Forbidden Lands and Tales from the Loop).

Check out the full poster below: