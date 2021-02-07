The Falcon and The Winter Soldier gets a full trailer

Things are starting to move along with the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney+, the House of Mouse’s streaming service featuring movies and shows from Star Wars, Marvel, and more. WandaVision was the first MCU series to be released on the platform, and it has been surprising many fans with its last episode. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is the next MCU series to be released, and today during Super Bowl day, it gets some love with a new full trailer.

The trailer gives fans a taste of what’s to come including the comedy and tension between Sam “The Falcon” Wilson and Bucky “The Winter Soldier” Barnes. They will have to work together to put a stop to Baron Helmut Zemo, the villain from Captain America: Civil War.

Synopsis: The pair, who came together in the final moments of “Avengers: Endgame,” team up on a global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is directed by Kari Skogland with Malcolm Spellman as head writer.

The series stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson aka The Falcon, and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier. It also stars Daniel Brühl as Zemo, Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter, and Wyatt Russell as John Walker.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will contain 6 episodes and will premiere on Disney+ on March 19, 2021.

Check out the poster below featuring Baron Helmut Zemo with his purple mask and the rest of the crew below.