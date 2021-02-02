Emerald Fennell’s Promising Young Woman leads 4th annual HCA Film Awards with nine nominations

The Hollywood Critics Association has revealed the full list of nominees for their annual film awards. The 4th Annual HCA Film Awards will be held virtually this year with the ceremony streaming on the official HCA Facebook page and YouTube channel on Friday, March 5, 2021, beginning at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

Emerald Fennell’s Promising Young Woman leads the pack with a total of nine nominations. The film was nominated for most of the major awards including Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Female Director, and Best Original Screenplay. The film also nabbed nominations for Best First Feature, Best Cast Ensemble, Best Hair & Makeup, and Best Film Editing.

Regina King’s One Night in Miami… came in second place as it earned a total of eight nominations. Netflix’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and Mank tied with a total of seven nominations each. Chloé Zhao’s Nomadland scored a total of six nominations including Best Picture, Best Actress, and Best Female Director. Cathy Yan’s Birds of Prey, Darius Marder’s Sound of Metal, and Lee Isaac Chung’s Minari all scored six nominations each.

“2020 was a challenging year for the film industry. As movie theaters worldwide were forced to close due to a global pandemic, studios began to explore new ways to release their films to audiences. As critics, we missed the experience of watching movies on the big screen, but like the studios, we embraced the new normal as we consumed films through various streaming links, apps, and virtual screening platforms,” notes HCA Chairman Scott Menzel.

In total, the Hollywood Critics Association nominated 58 films, which included a mixture of independents, streamers, and studio releases.

“Even though cinemas were closed for most of the year, 2020 was a groundbreaking year for film in many ways. Streaming became the norm and prompted many studios to shift their focus to creating content for their digital platforms. Also, a good portion of the films released in 2020 was directed by women or people of color. We, as an organization, hope this continues to happen as we move into the future. We are looking forward to seeing more inclusivity on-screen, hopefully not just in awards films, but in movies in general,” noted HCA Co-Chair Ashley Menzel.

A full list of the HCA nominations can be found below:

Best Picture

Da 5 Bloods

Judas and The Black Messiah

Minari

Nomadland

One Night in Miami…

Promising Young Woman

Soul

Sound of Metal

The Father

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Actor

Anthony Hopkins – The Father

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Delroy Lindo – Da 5 Bloods

Kingsley Ben-Adir – One Night in Miami…

Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal

Best Actress

Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman

Elisabeth Moss – The Invisible Man

Frances McDormand – Nomadland

Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman

Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Zendaya – Malcolm & Marie

Best Supporting Actor

Bo Burnham – Promising Young Woman

Chadwick Boseman – Da 5 Bloods

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom Jr. – One Night in Miami…

Paul Raci – Sound of Metal

Best Supporting Actress

Amanda Seyfried – Mank

Ellen Burstyn – Pieces of a Woman

Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman – The Father

Yuh-Jung Youn – Minari

Best Animated or VFX Performance

Ben Schwartz – Sonic the Hedgehog

Cathy Ang – Over the Moon

Honor Kneafsey – Wolfwalkers

Jamie Foxx – Soul

Tina Fey – Soul

Best Male Director

Darius Marder – Sound of Metal

David Fincher – Mank

Lee Isaac Chung – Minari

Shaka King – Judas and the Black Messiah

Spike Lee – Da 5 Bloods

Best Female Director

Chloé Zhao – Nomadland

Eliza Hittman – Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman

Regina King – One Night in Miami…

Sofia Coppola – On the Rocks

Best Original Screenplay

Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of The Chicago 7

Abraham Marder & Darius Marder – Sound of Metal

Andy Siara – Palm Springs

Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman

Lee Isaac Chung – Minari

Best Adapted Screenplay

Chloé Zhao – Nomadland

Florian Zeller – The Father

Jonathan Raymond & Kelly Reichardt – First Cow

Kemp Powers – One Night in Miami…

Ruben Santiago-Hudson – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Best Cast Ensemble

Da 5 Bloods

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

One Night in Miami…

Promising Young Woman

The Prom

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best First Feature

Channing Godfrey Peoples – Miss Juneteenth

Darius Marder – Sound of Metal

Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman

Radha Blank – The 40-Year-Old Version

Regina King – One Night in Miami…

Best Animated Film

Onward

Over The Moon

Soul

The Croods: A New Age

Wolfwalkers

Best International Film

Another Round

Bacurau

I’m No Longer Here

La Llorona

Two of Us

Best Documentary

All In: The Fight For Democracy

Boys State

Class Action Park

Dick Johnson is Dead

Time

Best Action

Bad Boys for Life

Birds of Prey

Extraction

Tenet

The Old Guard

Best Blockbuster

Birds of Prey

Sonic the Hedgehog

Tenet

The Old Guard

Wonder Woman 1984

Best Comedy/Musical

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

On the Rocks

Palm Springs

The Personal History of David Copperfield

The Prom

Best Horror

Freaky

His House

Host

Relic

The Invisible Man

Best Indie Film

Black Bear

First Cow

Minari

Miss Juneteenth

Palm Springs

Best Short Film

Burrow

Canvas

Cops And Robbers

If Anything Happens, I Love You

The Heart Still Hums

Best Cinematography

Erik Messerschmidt – Mank

Dariusz Wolski – News of The World

Joshua James Richards – Nomadland

Hoyte van Hoytema – Tenet

Martin Ruhe – The Midnight Sky

Best Stunts

Birds of Prey

Extraction

Tenet

The Old Guard

Wonder Woman 1984

Best Score

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross – Mank

Emile Mosseri – Minari

James Newton Howard – News of The World

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross – Soul

Alexandre Desplat – The Midnight Sky

Best Original Song

Húsavik (My Hometown) – Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Rocket to the Moon – Over the Moon

Speak Now – One Night in Miami…

Turntables – All In: The Fight for Democracy

Wear Your Crown – The Prom

Best Hair & Makeup

Deborah La Mia Denaver and Adruitha Lee – Birds of Prey

Eryn Krueger, Mekash Patricia Dehaney, and Matthew Mungle – Hillbilly Elegy

Kimberley Spiteri, Colleen LaBaff, Gigi Williams, and Michelle Audrina Kim – Mank

Matiki Anoff, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal, Larry M. Cherry, Sian Richards, Deidra Dixon and Jamika Wilson – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Angela Wells and Daniel Curet – Promising Young Woman

Best Costume Design

Erin Benach – Birds of Prey

Alexandra Byrne – EMMA.

Trish Summerville – Mank

Ann Roth – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Suzie Harman – The Personal History of David Copperfield

Best Production Design

Kave Quinn – EMMA.

Donald Graham Burt – Mank

Mark Ricker – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Cristina Casali – The Personal History of David Copperfield

Jamie Walker McCall – The Prom

Best Film Editing

Chloé Zhao – Nomadland

Frédéric Thoraval – Promising Young Woman

Yorgos Lamprinos – The Father

Andy Canny – The Invisible Man

Alan Baumgarten – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Visual Effects

Kevin Souls and Thrain Shadbolt – Birds of Prey

Ged Wright – Sonic the Hedgehog

Andrew Jackson – Tenet

Jonathan Dearing – The Invisible Man

Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, Dave Watkins, and Max Solomon – The Midnight Sky

Number of Nominations by Film (in alphabetical order):

All In: The Fight for Democracy – 2

Another Round – 1

Bacurau – 1

Bad Boys For Life – 1

Birds of Prey – 6

Black Bear – 1

Boys State – 1

Burrow – 1

Canvas – 1

Class Action Park – 1

Cops and Robbers – 1

Da 5 Bloods – 5

Dick Johnson is Dead – 1

EMMA. – 2

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga – 2

Extraction – 2

First Cow – 2

Freaky – 1

Hillbilly Elegy – 2

His House – 1

Host -1

I’m No Longer Here – 1

If Anything Happens I Love You – 1

Judas and The Black Messiah – 3

La Llorona – 1

Malcolm & Marie – 1

Mank – 7

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – 7

Minari – 6

Miss Juneteenth – 2

Never Rarely Sometimes Always – 1

News of The World – 2

Nomadland – 6

One Night in Miami… – 8

On the Rocks – 2

Onward – 1

Over the Moon – 3

Palm Springs – 4

Pieces of a Woman – 2

Promising Young Woman – 9

Relic – 1

Sonic The Hedgehog – 3

Soul – 5

Sound of Metal – 6

Tenet – 5

The Croods: A New Age – 1

The Father – 5

The Forty-Year Old Version – 2

The Heart Still Hums – 1

The Invisible Man – 4

The Midnight Sky – 3

The Old Guard – 3

The Personal History of David Copperfield – 3

The Prom – 4

The Trial of the Chicago 7 – 4

Time – 1

Two of Us – 1

Wolfwalkers – 2

Wonder Woman 1984 – 2

Number of nominations by Studio (in alphabetical order):

A24 – 11

Amazon Studios – 17

Apple – 5

Disney – 7

Focus Features – 12

HBO Max – 1

IFC Films – 1

Kino Lorber – 1

Magnolia Pictures – 1

Momentum Pictures – 1

Neon – 4

Netflix – 53

Paramount – 3

Samuel Goldwyn Films – 1

Searchlight – 9

Shudder – 2

Sony Pictures – 1

Sony Pictures Classics – 5

Universal Pictures – 8

Vertical Entertainment – 2

Warner Bros. – 16

