Control Ultimate Edition now available on PS5 and Xbox Series X with ray tracing

Control is a beautiful third-person shooter that truly shows off the power of ray tracing. PC gamers with a compatible RTX graphics card were able to enjoy the game’s world with the gorgeous reflections and better performance thanks to DLSS. Today, Control Ultimate Edition is available for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, and although there won’t be DLSS available, the new consoles will be capable of ray tracing. It will also be available for the Xbox Series S sans ray tracing.

Check out the trailer for Control Ultimate Edition below:

Ray tracing features higher fidelity and immerses you when looking at glass surfaces and non-transparent reflective surfaces.

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions will have the option for Performance Mode which aims for 60fps with 1440p render resolution and 4K output or Graphics Mode at 30fps with ray tracing at 1440p render resolution and 4K output. The Xbox Series S version will only have Performance Mode at 60fps with no ray tracing, at 900p render resolution and 1080p output.

PlayStation Plus owners with the PlayStation 5 will get to have Control Ultimate Edition for free, which is now part of the PlayStation Plus February games. Another addition for PlayStation 5 owners is the haptic feedback via the DualSense controller and new Activities and Help features for tracking progress and guides.

Control Ultimate Edition includes the original game, The Foundation and AWE expansion packs, and all additional game modes. The physical PS5 and Xbox Series X versions will be available in America and Europe on March 2, 2021.

Control Ultimate Edition is available for digital download on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S and retails for $39.99/€39.99/£34.99. The game is developed by Remedy Entertainment (Quantum Break, Max Payne, Alan Wake) and published by 505 Games. If you already have Control Ultimate Edition on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, you’ll get to upgrade the game for free on the new-gen consoles.

“We are really excited for people to experience Control Ultimate Edition on the new Sony and Microsoft consoles. The next-generation version of the game offers greatly improved load times, improved frame rates, higher resolution, and a wealth of support for platform-specific features. Even the map loads faster! We are especially excited about some of the more immersive gameplay features, which will help you become even more engaged in the role of Director and give a more realistic feel to wielding your transforming Service Weapon,” said Remedy’s Communications Director, Thomas Puha.