Godzilla vs. Kong trailer cuts to the chase with iconic Titans duking it out

Godzilla vs. Kong is coming to theaters and HBO Max earlier this year, and today we finally have the trailer featuring the two iconic Titans duking it out in the MonsterVerse. Things have been building up since 2014’s Godzilla, and the promotional materials have been letting us know that “one will fall.” Who’s going to fall? Perhaps the trailer will give us an idea.

With the trailer out, here are a few things we have noticed.

Kong is as big as Godzilla

Courtesy of Warner Bros and Legendary

The last time we saw King Kong in Kong: Skull Island, he was young and smaller than Godzilla. How would he beat the King of the Monsters? Will he outmaneuver him with his agility, or will he eventually grow bigger as he ages?

In the trailer, we get a good view of the two Titans standing on top of a ship, with Kong winding up for the first punch.

Kong has a Powerful Battle Axe

Courtesy of Warner Bros and Legendary

The trailer features a few shots of Kong wielding a battle-ax, and the promotional video does an excellent job of teasing it for the most part. In the end, there’s an epic shot of Kong jumping towards Godzilla with the battle axe, and the weapon looks to be benefitting from Godzilla’s atomic breath as it charges up. The aftermath of that is a giant explosion.

So what is this battle axe made of? A King Kong toy gives us a better look at the shape, and it definitely resembles a part of Godzilla’s dorsal fins. This would explain why the battle axe can absorb the atomic breath.

One Will Fall

The trailer is advertising that one will fall. That definitely sounds like one of the two Titans are going to lose. Will it be Kong? Or will it be Godzilla? Maybe it’s trickery, and it means another foe will fall? In the trailer, Kong was able to get a punch in and then pushes Godzilla off of the ship. Another shot has Kong landing an overhead strike. As for the last shot with the battle axe, Kong jumps to get a hit on Godzilla, but the explosion pushes them both away. As for Godzilla, the titan, for the most part, just stands there and takes it.

If one were to judge the fight from the trailer, Kong is shaping up to be the winner. Also, with Godzilla wreaking havoc and behaving like a villain and Kong having a bond with a girl named Jia, it’s looking more like Kong is going to be the hero and winner of the story. However, the movie could have more surprises in store with the synopsis revealing “unseen forces.” Could this mean we’ll see Mechagodzilla or Mecha-King Ghidorah?

Mechagodzilla?

Courtesy of Warner Bros and Legendary

In the shot with the people running away at the beginning, there’s a giant Titan emerging. It’s not a very clear shot, but it looks different from Godzilla, and it could be Mechagodzilla showing his true form. If that’s the case, it could be a reason why “Godzilla” is wreaking havoc.

Synopsis: Legends collide in “Godzilla vs. Kong” as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans—instigated by unseen forces—is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth.