WandaVision’s Teyonah Parris and Kathryn Hahn on Geraldine and Agnes

WandaVision is now available on Disney+, and it has two powerful Marvel characters finally starring in their own Marvel Studios project, Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany). After the events of Avengers Endgame, things are never going to be the same again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For example, the show has the two living inside a black and white sitcom similar to I Love Lucy and Bewitched. Joining the cast are Teyonah Parris as Geraldine and Kathryn Hahn as Agnes, two characters who befriend Wanda in the peaceful town of Westview.

Spoilers Ahead for WandaVision

The first two episodes of WandaVision have been released, and Wanda is definitely getting more powerful. Those who have been following casting news know that Parris is playing Monica Rambeau, the daughter of Maria Rambeau, who was seen in Captain Marvel. As for Hahn as Agnes, she’s a bit of a mystery. During a press conference, the two actresses talk about their roles and how they fit into Wanda’s world.

“Definitely been through some things and seen some things,” Teyonah Parris said about the events of Captain Marvel and the MCU. “We actually do get to learn particularly what those things are that Monica has seen and gone through and how they have shaped her life. So I don’t want to give too much away because we will actually touch a lot on that through the course of the show.”

Hahn plays Agnes, the nosy neighbor who is always around. She’s always popping up at the right moment, and there’s a scene in a trailer that hints at her possible true nature. The actress was careful not to reveal much about her role.

“I would say the same thing,” Kathryn Hahn added. “I would say the same thing and I would also say like in all those classic sitcoms, there’s always that person that busts through the doors and sits on the couch. You never get to know anything about them. I think in that classic way, I was able to walk into it as Agnes just like with all those beautiful tropes set up behind me to just build on.”

WandaVision contains 9 episodes and premiered the first two episodes on January 15th on Disney+, with new episodes airing Fridays.