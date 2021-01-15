Mortal Kombat reboot movie gets 9 new photos featuring Sub-Zero, Scorpion, Liu Kang, Sonya Blade, Jax

Courtesy of NetherRealm Studios

Mortal Kombat is a popular fighting game franchise featuring gore and blood, and it was quite controversial with those against violence in video games. It has spawned live-action films and series, and the games have included iconic characters like RoboCop, the Terminator, Joker, Spawn and many more. Now New Line Cinema is taking another crack with a reboot movie that’s aiming for an R-rating.

Today, New Line Cinema has released 9 new photos featuring Klassic Kombatants including Sub-Zero, Scorpion, Liu Kang, Kung Lao, Sonya Blade, Kano, and Jax. We also have newcomer Cole Young, who’s played by Lewis Tan (Deadpool 2), an actor/martial artist.

Sub-Zero

Courtesy of New Line Cinema

Sub-Zero is played by Joe Taslim. Action movie fans will recognize him in The Raid film, which raised the bar on martial arts and action. He can be also be seen in the Cinemax series, Warrior, which is now available on HBO Max. Like in the first live-action Mortal Kombat film directed by Paul W.S. Anderson, this Sub-Zero is sent by Shang Tsung, who’s played by Chin Han (The Dark Knight, Captain America: The Winter Soldier). His mission is to track down newcomer Cole Young, a newly created character for the film.

Scorpion vs Sub-Zero

Courtesy of New Line Cinema

Fans will get to see Sub-Zero (Bi-Han) go toe-to-toe against Scorpion (Hanzo Hasashi), and it’s looking like Sub-Zero will be a villain. Fans of the franchise will know that there is another entity orchestrating the fall of Hanzo, but will that play into the reboot’s story? The new movie will have Hiroyuki Sanada (Avengers Endgame, The Last Samurai) playing Hanzo, a family man who will seek revenge.

Liu Kang and Kung Lao

Courtesy of New Line Cinema

Liu Kang and Kung Lao have been champions in the Mortal Kombat games, but what will their roles be in this movie? Since the film will follow Cole Young, will these warriors be put on the sidelines? In the photo, we have Ludi Lin (“Black Mirror” Striking Vipers episode, Power Rangers) as Liu Kang and Max Huang as Kung Lao. These two have martial arts training, so we know their action scenes should be a spectacle.

Liu Kang and Kung Lao Strike a Pose

Courtesy of New Line Cinema

With the two images above, we see Liu Kang channeling his special flame powers, and sporting his red belt and pair of black pants. Kung Lao dons his razor-sharp hat.

Kano

Courtesy of New Line Cinema

Kano is played by Josh Lawson (Superstore), and he’s got the beard and scars to match his video game counterpart. However, he’s not wearing his metal plate with a red bionic eye.

Sonya Blade vs Kano

Courtesy of New Line Cinema

It looks like we’ll get to see how Kano got those scars. Jessica McNamee (The Meg) plays Sonya Blade, and the photo features her taking down Kano in the desert. Her outfit is very reminiscent of her outfit in the first Mortal Kombat film.

Major Jackson “Jax” Briggs

Courtesy of New Line Cinema

We can’t have Sonya Blade without her partner, Jax, who’s played by Mehcad Brooks (Supergirl). The actor looks completely different with a mustache. The movie is definitely not waiting around to give Jax his metal arms.

Cole Young

Courtesy of New Line Cinema

As for newcomer Cole, he bears a special mark along with some of the other Kombatants in the films including Jax. It’s a mysterious birthmark on his chest, and it gives any who bears it safe passage to Lord Raiden’s temple. Who is he, and what makes him a significant character to outshine fan-favorite Mortal Kombat characters? What we do know is that he’s a family man and a former MMA champion.

Cole in the Cage

“When we first meet Cole, he’s in a really bad spot,” Tan tells EW. “He’s down on his luck. He’s kind of a washed-up MMA fighter who used to be a champion, who used to believe in himself, who used to have a lot of hope in his career. And it’s all gone down the drain. It’s a very interesting place for a hero to start, and I think that, along the journey of Mortal Kombat and Cole discovering where he comes from, you’re introduced to all these other iconic characters and elements that everybody loves so dearly.”

So where’s Johnny Cage and Kitana, two other popular heroes in the Mortal Kombat franchise? Perhaps the filmmakers are saving them for a possible sequel. Or maybe they’ll make an appearance via cameos in the film. We’ll find out once the movie is released.

Synopsis: In “Mortal Kombat,” MMA fighter Cole Young, accustomed to taking a beating for money, is unaware of his heritage—or why Outworld’s Emperor Shang Tsung has sent his best warrior, Sub-Zero, an otherworldly Cryomancer, to hunt Cole down. Fearing for his family’s safety, Cole goes in search of Sonya Blade at the direction of Jax, a Special Forces Major who bears the same strange dragon marking Cole was born with. Soon, he finds himself at the temple of Lord Raiden, an Elder God and the protector of Earthrealm, who grants sanctuary to those who bear the mark. Here, Cole trains with experienced warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao and rogue mercenary Kano, as he prepares to stand with Earth’s greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe. But will Cole be pushed hard enough to unlock his arcana—the immense power from within his soul—in time to save not only his family, but to stop Outworld once and for all?

Mortal Kombat is directed by Simon McQuoid, who makes his feature film directorial debut, and is produced by James Wan (The Conjuring, Aquaman), Todd Garner (Into the Storm, Tag), McQuoid and E. Bennet Walsh (Men in Black International, The Amazing Spider-Man 2).

The cast also includes Tadanobu Asano (Thor) as Lord Raiden, Sisi Stringer as Mileena, Matilda Kimber as Emily Young, and Laura Brent as Allison Young.

Mortal Kombat will be available in theaters and HBO Max on April 16, 2021.