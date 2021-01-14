WandaVision Review of first three episodes

Disney+ has hit it big with The Mandalorian to the point where Lucasfilm has spawned more spinoffs including The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka, and Rangers of the New Republic. Marvel Studios is also working on its live-action series for the streaming service, with WandaVision being the first one in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It follows Scarlet Witch and Vision after moviegoers last saw them together in Avengers: Infinity War. The premise of the show has many fans intrigued since it’s not the typical Marvel Studios project, especially since in the beginning, it’s in black and white and captures the humor and style of classic sitcoms like The Dick Van Dyke Show, I Love Lucy and Bewitched.

We’ve watched the first three episodes of WandaVision, and at its core, it’s a show that captures the classic sitcoms while sprinkling little teases of what the hell is actually happening with the two Marvel heroes. Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany reprise their roles and Wanda Maximoff and Vision, respectively, and viewers will get to see them work their magic.

Wanda and Vision have a complex history, but they have a connection to each other thanks to the Infinity Stones, which is the main source of their powers. Fast forward to Avengers Infinity War and Vision met his end at the hands of Thanos. Now we have the return of Vision in WandaVision series. How is this possible? The show aims to answer that, but it’s still a mystery in the first three episodes.

The WandaVision team has crafted a show that is unlike any live-action Marvel project we’ve seen before, and I absolutely love that. If one were to live under a rock, one would think that the show was actually a sitcom, which it kind of is. And as a sitcom, it’s funny and entertaining. The show wouldn’t work without the chemistry and performances by Olsen and Bettany, and they are charming with great comedic timing.

The first episode has the couple living in a normal house with Wanda as the housewife and Vision as the working man. Idioms like screws being loose are used to great effect when poking fun of Vision. Miscommunication and visual gags are prevalent, like when Wanda tries to cook a quick dinner using her powers while Vision stalls for time with his boss. The show is filled with these moments, and they scream old-school sitcoms!

So when do we get to see some Marvel superhero action? They are absent in the first three episodes, but that’s okay if you’re enjoying the mystery and the different tone the show is aiming for. There is flying, lifting objects, and other powers not seen in the films, so that’s something to look forward to.

I won’t reveal much in this review, but you don’t need to watch the show to figure out something is off about the world. The first three episodes slowly unwrap the layers, giving viewers clues and hints here and there. As it starts to unravel and unravel, it starts to become clear. Also, for fans of Fallout 3 and Saints Row IV, they may see the parallels between the show and the games.

The first three episodes of WandaVision are funny and captures the likeness and spirit of the classic sitcoms. The humor and style of those shows made us want to revisit these shows, and Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany are absolutely marvelous together. Marvel comic book fans are also in for a treat with a bigger setup, and it should be interesting to see if this will lead to a bigger universe with the other Marvel Studios shows coming soon to Disney+.

Score: 4/5 Atoms