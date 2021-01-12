Razer unveils Project Brooklyn, its next-gen gaming chair

Want to take your gaming chair to the next level? Razer has the answer for you with the Project Brooklyn gaming chair. Today during CES 2021, it has released the concept design which shows how it can transform from a regular gaming chair to an immersive one with a display that unfolds right before your very eyes.

The Project Brooklyn gaming chair is designed for PC and console players, and it features a 60″ rollout display that pops out from behind the chair to the front of your face. The chair is made with carbon fiber and features RGB lighting, tactile feedback built into the seat, and 4D armrests that can be adjusted into peripheral tables. Razer plans to make this available to more gamers since the typical all-in-one chairs can be as big as a room and come with a hefty price tag. We’ll have to wait and see what the price tag is for the Project Brooklyn gaming chair.

The actual chair itself includes high-density foam cushions and a leather-stitched seat back made of carbon fiber. The 60″ full surround OLED display comes out with the press of a button, which will surely give gamers a fully immersive experience.

The 4D armrests come with collapsible tables, which is great for switching between a mouse and keyboard and console gaming. Razer wants to make the ergonomics for mouse and keyboard players comfortable by using the armrest panels, which can be folded away when not in use.

Razer Chroma RGB lights are placed on the outsides of the seat cushions, and with 16.8 million colors, you can personalize and control it to sync to over 150 integrated different video games.

“Project Brooklyn is an exciting concept developed on the true essence of a fully immersive gaming station,” said Min-Liang Tan. “The haptic feedback, visuals and overall functional design with attention to ergonomics will deliver a one-of-a-kind gameplay experience.”

The gaming chair concept is still in development with Razer working with esports athletes and influencers to test benchmark feasibility, comfort and performance.