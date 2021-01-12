Jean Grey gets an abstract X-Men fan film

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has plans for mutants in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it may be a while until fans get to them in a live-action project. In the meantime, we have live-action fan films from filmmaker Mahmut Akay, who gave us a Wolverine fan film. This week, he has released a new short featuring Jean Grey titled “Grey Cafe.”

With the Wolverine short, we see a different Logan than what we’re used to, and it ends up in a bloody manner. He is an angry mutant with claws, after all. With “Grey Cafe,” Akay focuses on the telepathic mutant, and it is abstract as hell. Scout Taylor-Compton (Halloween I and II, The Runaways) portrays the redhead superhero, with Adi Shankar (Castlevania, Dredd) as the producer.

Jean Grey has been a tragic character in comic books, animation, and films. This live-action short shows her violent side as she feels threatened and humiliated.

“Grey Cafe” is set in a different timeline but set in the same universe as the Wolverine short, “Close Shave.” If you have been enjoying Akay’s X-Men projects, he plans to expand the universe.

“All the shorts will focus on prejudice and identity – while juxtaposing the extraordinary mutants in everyday locations like barbershops and cafes,” Akay said.

Phase 4 of the MCU is pretty packed with films and series including Black Widow, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Eternals, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Loki, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the third MCU Spider-Man film, Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther 2, Captain Marvel 2, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and many more.

Let’s hope we may see some teases of the X-Men or mutants in one of the movies or series.