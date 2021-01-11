Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige confirms Deadpool 3 will be rated R and part of the MCU

With Disney buying out 20th Century Fox, fans weren’t sure what would happen to the future of Deadpool. During that time, Bob Iger assured that there would be a rated-R Deadpool film.

“We do believe there is enough room for the Fox properties to exist without significant Disney influence over the nature of the content,” Iger said. “Meaning that we see there is certainly popularity amongst Marvel fans for the R-rated Deadpool films. For instance, we’re going to continue in that business and there might be room for more of that. There’s nothing that we’ve really seen in the Fox library or activities that Fox is engaging in today that would be of concern to us as long as we’re very carefully branding them and making sure that we’re not in any way confusing the consumer with product that would be Disney product or the more traditional Marvel product.”

Now we have Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige confirming that Deadpool 3 will have an R-rating. To make the news even sweeter, he’ll be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.



“It will be rated R and we are working on a script right now, and Ryan’s overseeing a script right now,” Feige tells Collider. “It will not be [filming] this year. Ryan is a very busy, very successful actor. We’ve got a number of things we’ve already announced that we now have to make, but it’s exciting for it to have begun. Again, a very different type of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life.”

Marvel Studios has a busy schedule with its upcoming films. Black Widow is ready and is expected to be released in theaters on May 7, 2021. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is currently in post-production with a planned release on July 9, 2021. Eternals is currently in post-production and is scheduled for a November 5, 2021 release.

The third Spider-Man MCU film and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness are currently filming. Thor: Love and Thunder begins filming this month, with Black Panther 2 expected to film in the summer.

Of course, there’s a possibility that the release dates could be delayed again.