New Star Wars fan film teaser trailer released by Sneaky Zebra

Star Wars has seen a lot of excitement with the rise of The Mandalorian on Disney+, and it has been continuing on with new fan films featuring fantastic production values. Last week, a Star Wars film with bounty hunter Bossk was released, which was heavily inspired by Predator starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. This week, the Sneaky Zebra team released a teaser trailer for its upcoming fan film, “Echoes of Darkness.”

“Echoes of Darkness” is set between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens, and it tells of the journey of Darth Vader’s mask. The fan film is 80% shot, and there’s an IndieGoGo campaign to help complete it. You can check out the teaser trailer below.

The short fan film is being directed by Gary Scullion and stars Mark Joseph as Fiotan, Laura Tolton as Jas’el, Katrina Allen as Leitoo, Charlie Bond as Rijl, James Hamer-Morton as Davik, Jon Campling as Xeros, Richard Ash as Sactos, Jo Marriott as Captain Phasma, Andy Webster as Kylo Ren, and Sean George as Trooper.

Kerry Martin serves as the director of photography, with VFX supervision by Justin Rader, score by Benjamin Squires, makeup by Begona F. Martin, and assistant producing by Nick Acott.