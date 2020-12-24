How to fix Star Wars: Squadrons VR color and stereoscopy issues

Credit: EA

I’ve been having a lot of fun with Star Wars Squadrons in VR when it first came out. Although the VR version has lower fidelity and blurry stars in the background, the enhanced immersion makes up for it as you can move your head around to see the cockpit and track enemies faster. There’s no better feeling than to look to your shoulders and see the wings of an X-wing or behind you to see your droid unit.

Recently I decided to jump back into Star Wars Squadrons in VR, and I have noticed that the colors were off. The main menu screen gave off a red hue with a really bad contrast, and I was perplexed as to why this was happening. When I checked my monitor, it looked fine, but when I looked at the game in VR, the colors were off.

VR Mode with colors and anti-aliasing issues

The anti-aliasing also was an issue, and it didn’t look as smooth as my previous VR sessions. Another issue I had were the cutscenes weren’t in VR. Since it wasn’t duplicated or was using stereoscopy, the cutscenes were zoomed in and showed two different sections, making me feel a bit nauseous.

A few users had the same issues with the colors, and what worked for them was turning off HDR. I tried turning it off in Windows’ monitor settings and had no luck. There wasn’t an HDR switch in the in-game menu, which would have been nice to have.

Fixing the Colors in Star Wars Squadrons VR

Desktop Mode

There is one easy solution that fixed all of these problems for me, and I’m hoping this will fix your issues as well. I have the Oculus Rift S and RTX 3080 for my VR setup, and I’ve used the following steps to get rid of the color, aliasing and cutscene stereoscopy issues.

Credit: EA via Nerd Reactor

Press Esc on your keyboard to enter the Options Menu. You can also click on the Options button on the bottom right of the Main Menu.

on your keyboard to enter the Options Menu. You can also click on the Options button on the bottom right of the Main Menu. Scroll down midway and click on Video . This should take you to the Graphics Settings.

. This should take you to the Graphics Settings. Click Change to the right of Screen Settings.

to the right of Screen Settings. There are three different Fullscreen Modes. Choose Borderless .

. Press the Space Bar or click the Apply button to apply the settings.

And voila! Switching from Fullscreen to Borderless mode fixed the issues for me, and the colors, cutscenes and anti-aliasing are back to normal.

VR Mode – Everything’s back to normal!

There are other issues that players have been having outside of VR including framerate issues. Turning HDR off in your Windows settings also seems to fix those issues.

