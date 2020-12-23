Dungeons & Dragons Forgotten Realms Drizzt & Guenhwyvar get exclusive Hasbro figures

Credit: Nerd Reactor

Dungeons & Dragons is a popular role-playing tabletop game where people come together and play make-believe. It has spawned the 2000 live-action film that we shall not talk about and the popular Critical Role web series and was featured in Netflix’s Stranger Things. To add to the pot, there’s another Dungeons & Dragons film in the works with Chris Pine starring. For fans of the Forgotten Realms, Hasbro has released one of the popular Dungeons & Dragons characters as action figures with Drizzt & Guenhwyvar, which is now available exclusively at Hasbro Pulse.

Hasbro sent us the Dungeons & Dragons Forgotton Realms Drizzt & Guenhwyvar 6-inch action figure 2-pack to check out. These are inspired by the Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance video game. Drizzt has lots of points of articulation and includes different heads and hands for extra poses, and Guenhwyvar is ferocious with a moveable mouth and poseable legs and tail.

The Drizzt & Guenhwyvar collection comes with 10 accessories including the Icingdeath and Twinkle swords, 6 cards featuring exclusive artwork by Max Dunbar, and an oversized Icewind Dale d20 die.

Drizzt comes with two heads total (angry and smirk) and 2 pairs of hands (one pair for holding the swords and the other pair for dynamic poses). There’s also a Feline Figurine of Wondrous Power.

About Drizzt Do’urden: A drow from the Underdark city of Menzoberranzan, the third son of Matron Mother Malice of House Do’Urden—born on the eve of battle.

The Dungeons & Dragons Forgotten Realms Drizzt & Guenhwyvar action figure set his available exclusively via Hasbro Pulse and retails for $39.99.

