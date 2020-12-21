The Book of Boba Fett officially announced as new series on Disney+

Boba Fett is a popular character in the Star Wars universe, and he made a triumphant return in the second season of The Mandalorian on “Chapter 14: The Tragedy.” The episode was directed by Robert Rodriguez (Alita: Battle Angel, Sin City) and featured the Jango Fett clone teaming up with Din Djarin as they take down stormtroopers. The season 2 finale had many Star Wars fans going crazy at the end of the end credits with the reveal of The Book of Boba Fett. There was confusion as to whether this will be the Mandalorian Season 3 or a completely new series.

Lucasfilm has confirmed that The Book of Boba Fett will be a new series that will be coming to Disney+ in December 2021. The news was first revealed by executive producer Jon Favreau on Good Morning America today. The new series is currently in production.

The Book of Boba Fett will be happening around The Mandalorian timeline and will have Temuera Morrison reprising his role as the titular bounty hunter. Ming-Na Wen will also be back as Fennec Shand. Rodriguez will serve as executive producer along with Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.

The end credits of The Mandalorian Season 2 finale had Boba Fett coming back to Jabba’s Palace, with Bib Fortuna taking over after the demise of Jabba the Hutt. The Twi’lek’s fate ended with Boba Fett claiming the throne and Fennec Shand sitting at his side.

Source: StarWars.com