Cobra Kai Season 3 Trailer is here

Courtesy of Netflix

Cobra Kai debuted on YouTube with two seasons, but the third season was uncertain. Netflix picked up the show and had the first two seasons available, along with announcing that it has been renewed for a third season. The upcoming season is coming in January 2021, and a new trailer has dropped.

In the last season, Miguel took a hard fall that resulted in him going to the hospital. The trailer picks up from where the last season left off, and Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso will have to team up to take down John Kreese and his Cobra Kai.



Logline: COBRA KAI takes place over 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament with the continuation of the inescapable conflict between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). Season 3 finds everyone reeling in the aftermath of the violent high school brawl between their dojos, which has left Miguel in a precarious condition. While Daniel searches for answers in his past and Johnny seeks redemption, Kreese further manipulates his vulnerable students with his own vision of dominance. The soul of the Valley is at stake, and the fate of every student and sensei hangs in the balance.



Cobra Kai is written and executive produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg via their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment. Will Smith, James Lassiter and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Overbrook Entertainment along with Susan Ekins in association with Sony Pictures Television. Ralph Macchio and William Zabka serve as co-executive producers.



The series stars Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso), William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence), Courtney Henggeler (Amanda LaRusso), Xolo Maridueña (Miguel Diaz), Tanner Buchanan (Robby Keene), Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso), Jacob Bertrand (Hawk), Gianni Decenzo (Demetri) with Martin Kove (John Kreese) and Peyton List (Tory).

Season 3 of Cobra Kai premieres this January only on Netflix.