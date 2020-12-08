Conan Funko Pop! Vinyl Figures are back for 2020

For fans of Conan O’Brien at San Diego Comic-Con, it’s been a tradition to get the exclusive Conan Funko Pop! Vinyl Figures, whether you’re a member of the studio audience or through other events. With the way things are going in 2020, San Diego Comic-Con has been canceled, but that hasn’t stopped Funko from creating new Conan Pop! Vinyl figures this year.

This week, Conan has announced that they are collaborating once again, and for 2020, some lucky fans will get to have the chance to win the following:

Conan as Chucky

Conan as Dr. Ian Malcolm

Conan as Marty McFly

Conan as Wonder Woman

There are different ways to enter, with one option to Win Through On-Air and Social Media Sweepstakes from December 7-18. Each night on Conan, you can find out what the special code is and use it at the following link below.

Find out what the special code is and enter it at https://teamcoco.com/pop.

Conan’s Instagram, Facebook and Twitter will also give fans chances to win the Conan Funko Pop! Vinyl figures by randomly letting them know of a special spin-to-win digital activation.

