Wonder Woman 1984 first reactions are glowing
Wonder Woman is almost upon us, and it will be releasing in theaters and HBO Max on December 25th. A few members of the media have been able to watch the movie already, and reactions are popping up on the internet. So far these reactions have been really glowing with “human and beautiful story” to “uplifting.” You can check them out below.
The film is directed by Patty Jenkins and stars Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Kristen Wiig as The Cheetah, Max Lord as Pedro Pascal, and Chris Pine as Steve Trevor.
