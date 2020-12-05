Wonder Woman 1984 first reactions are glowing

Wonder Woman is almost upon us, and it will be releasing in theaters and HBO Max on December 25th. A few members of the media have been able to watch the movie already, and reactions are popping up on the internet. So far these reactions have been really glowing with “human and beautiful story” to “uplifting.” You can check them out below.

I was lucky enough to be among the first to (finally!) get to screen Wonder Woman 1984. I adored it. The first Wonder Woman is my favorite of the modern DC films, and #WW84 makes all the smart next steps, telling a very human and very beautiful story for Diana Prince. pic.twitter.com/vzr2mZXIKg — Terri Schwartz (@Terri_Schwartz) December 5, 2020

I got to watch Wonder Woman 1984 yesterday and… honestly it’s just what I needed. What we all need. It’s uplifting, hopeful, and so utterly Wonder Woman. Just a beautiful film with themes that hit you right in the heart. #WW84 — Amy Ratcliffe (@amy_geek) December 5, 2020

I really wasn’t expecting to love #WW84, but it is without a doubt the movie we need right now. Full of wonder, optimism, and a near-fetishistic obsession with 1984’s favorite toy, the koosh ball, WONDER WOMAN 1984 is quite simply the best DC film since THE DARK KNIGHT — ben mekler (@benmekler) December 5, 2020

Pedro Pascal and Kristen Wiig are the highlights of #WonderWoman1984 for me.



Pascal goes ALL IN on a wild portrayal of Max Lord, a conflicted but vile villain.



Wiig's Cheetah evolution throughout the movie is heartbreaking yet epic. We need more! #WW84 pic.twitter.com/hBIUDkXCFN — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) December 5, 2020

I’m so happy to report that #WW84 is an absolute blast from start to finish. An exceptional compliment to the first film, it’s stuffed w/ heart, hope, love, action, romance & humor. @PattyJenks, @GalGadot & team delivered one of DC's best sequels. I was in tears when it ended. pic.twitter.com/ivPkBFmehd — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) December 5, 2020

Our own @JimmytotheO rode the lightning for a WONDER of a movie! @PattyJenks and @GalGadot have done it again! @WonderWomanFilm #WW84 is a glorious success! From it’s breathtaking opening sequence to the refreshingly original final act, there is much to rejoice in. pic.twitter.com/JXwRf9n3yV — JoBlo.com (@joblocom) December 5, 2020

Watched Wonder Woman 1984 last night at a virtual press event! It was wonderful! Kristen Wiig is phenomenal as Barbara, the opening 10 minutes will bring tears to your eyes …I absolutely loved it! @pattyjenks and @galgadot knock it out of the park! #WW84 @wonderwomanfilm pic.twitter.com/HVNGmkuorT — Jenna Busch (@JennaBusch) December 5, 2020

The highest compliment I can pay #WW84 is that it at times felt like a lost film from the Richard Donner era of superhero films. Plenty to love in this one. I have some exciting stuff cooking with the cast and @PattyJenks. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/aB9H7EA8XH — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) December 5, 2020

I HAVE SEEN @WonderWomanFilm and can now share some thoughts!



It's absolutely delightful and a wonderful movie for this moment in time. It made me feel things (a rare feat these days). Chris Pine's return is done well and makes sense. Gal is of course a goddess. #WW84 — Mike Rougeau (@RogueCheddar) December 5, 2020

I saw #WonderWoman1984 and OMG, I cried! It's spectacular! Empowering to both men and women. WOW! — Nuke The Fridge (@NukeTheFridge) December 5, 2020

#WonderWoman1984 is absolutely incredible. It shows that superheroes can be flawed, vulnerable, fierce, and loving. Gal and Patty have crafted a beautiful film with intrigue and hope. #WW84 pic.twitter.com/TAnb980L4x — John Nguyen (@JohnSpartan300) December 5, 2020

The film is directed by Patty Jenkins and stars Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Kristen Wiig as The Cheetah, Max Lord as Pedro Pascal, and Chris Pine as Steve Trevor.