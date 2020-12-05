Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot on Wonder Woman 1984, Amazon standalone movie, challenging stunts

Wonder Woman 1984 is the highly anticipated film from Warner Bros. and DC, and it has made headlines with the announcement that it will be releasing in theaters and HBO Max at the same time. Prior to that, the film has been pushed back so many times due to the current pandemic, and it’s finally going to be released to the public on December 25th. With that said, a few members of the media were able to see the film early, and so far the reactions have been glowing.

The sequel to the blockbuster hit, Wonder Woman, will have Gal Gadot reprising her role as Diana Prince as she deals with new threats including Kristen Wiig as Cheetah and Pedro Pascal as Max Lord. Nerd Reactor was invited to chat with Gadot and Jenkins along with other media members.

“I’m so excited,” Gadot said. “This is like the first day the movie has been ready for a year. Okay, almost a year. And today is the first time we’re talking to people that are not the crew and cast that actually got to watch the movie for the first time, after I have finished shooting the movie. So this is very, very, very exciting for me.”

Jenkins talks about whether there will be another Wonder Woman film with a focus on Themyscira.

“I have a whole Amazon movie that I’m trying to get made,” Jenkins replied. “But right now everything is so up in the air. I don’t know if it will happen. But there’s an entire Amazon movie that I think could be done after Diana leaves because those are just such great characters. And you know, it’s in her absence. Unfortunately, the problem is you can’t really do another Wonder Woman while she’s there because she leaves as soon as she discovers her power. And we already saw that. I do know certain things about why people responded to it so much. I do hear people saying they felt like they’d never seen it before. I know that too because I’m the person that made it; I’m so far down the rabbit hole.”

“I wasn’t thinking about that while I made it,” she continued. “I’m friends with all kinds of badass women, so I was like, ‘Sure, of course, there’s a ton of badass women. Let’s do it!’ And so when people were saying that they hadn’t seen that reflected before, I was like, ‘Oh, I guess that’s true. I guess you’ve never seen a female battle sequence before.’ But I wasn’t thinking about it at the time. It was both something that I didn’t plan on putting in the second movie. And then I was like, ‘Whoa, it’s gonna be weird not to have them.’ But I also ended up realizing why we had to have them in a second movie when I realized that lots and lots of people see the second movie who haven’t seen the first movie. So I was like, ‘Oh, yeah, if you hadn’t seen the first movie, you don’t understand who she is and that she comes from a mythical land, you would be very confused by what was happening.’ So I ended up finding a perfect reason. And I love the fact that there’s a lesson that she has to learn that she still hasn’t learned, as is true for all of us.”

Wonder Woman 1984 features plenty of action, and we see the titular hero doing all sorts of physical action sequences and dishing out justice on the road and inside a 1980s mall. Gadot talks about her experience doing these stunts.

“I guess the challenging part is mostly the physical part,” Gadot tells Nerd Reactor. “We shoot for almost eight months, five or six days a week, and it’s very, very, very intensive. Working on set is just delightful. And working with people that I love and working on a character that I feel so connected to is delightful. It’s great, it’s the life and I’m getting paid for it. So it’s a dream come true. But the hardest parts were how demanding the shoots were and how physical it was. It was very important for Petty that we do a minimum amount of CGI. So most of the stuff that you see including the running on Penn Avenue, the Amazon sequence, the fight with Cheetah, most of it is real people doing it for real. For the obvious reasons, it took longer to shoot and it’s very tiring on your body, but then you see the result and I was so satisfied with it because I was like, ‘Oh my, you can see the difference.’ You can tell the difference between real action to CGI action. You can see it in the way that we move, the way we hold our faces and our bodies. So that was the hardest part. The rest of it, honestly, Wonder Woman feels like a second home for me.”

Wonder Woman 1984 hits U.S. theaters and HBO Max on December 25, 2020. UK audiences will get to see it earlier on December 16, 2020.

The interview has been edited for clarity.