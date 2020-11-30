Cyberpunk 2077 recommended GPU specs for ray tracing

Nerd Reactor may earn a commission from the links on our site. Learn More

Credit: CD Projekt Red

Cyberpunk 2077 is shaping up to be one of the biggest games out there, and with the game being delayed many times, it hasn’t gone well with impatient fans. On the plus side, CD Projekt Red wants to deliver a very high-quality game. For those still looking forward to the big world of Night City on the PC, the updated recommended system configurations have been revealed, and the GeForce RTX 3070 is shown as the recommended GPU for ray tracing. Additionally, Nvidia and CD Projekt Red released a video showcasing new RTX gameplay.

What can fans expect from Cyberpunk 2077 ray tracing? In the video, DirectX Raytracing (DXR) and Nvidia DLSS are on display, and the CD Projekt Red team is talking about how ray tracing can help with building a lively and vibrant world. The day and night cycle is improved along with RTX features like ray-traced reflections, improved shadows, and diffused lighting on buildings and streets.

CD Projekt Red previously released the recommended system configurations for Cyberpunk 2077, but the updated version includes the recommended GPUs for RTX On. The GeForce RTX 3070 is the official GPU for the recommended ray-tracing GPU.

Here’s the updated recommended system configuration for Cyberpunk 2077:

The RTX GPUs are still hard to come by, but you can try your luck when they become available at retailers including Amazon, Best Buy and Nvidia’s site.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be released for PC, PS4, and Xbox One on December 10, 2020. The game will have a free upgraded version for the consoles, so if you get the PS4 version, you can get the upgraded version at a later date, and the same goes for the Xbox One upgraded to the Xbox Series X/S.

If you don’t have an RTX GPU, you can still play with RTX On via GeForce Now, Nvidia’s cloud gaming service. As long as you have a good connection, you can experience ray tracing just like those with the RTX GPUs.