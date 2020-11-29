GameStop’s 2020 Cyber Week Deals

When there are a lot of video game sales on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you can bet your ass that these days are great for gamers. GameStop is joining in on the fun with its 2020 Cyber Week, which was revealed earlier today. The sale is available online and begins at 8 p.m. CT through Saturday, December 5th. It includes video games, hardware, accessories, PC gaming equipment, toys, board games, apparel and more.

To help customers with the faster delivery option and receive their orders in less than 24 hours, GameStop is offering a discount of up to 50% off with its Same Day Delivery service during Cyber Week.

You can check out the deals below:

Hardware

Save up to $150 on select top gaming PC models from Cybertron PC – Sale ends on Monday

Receive a $50 GameStop gift card with the purchase of select Vizio 4K HDR Smart TVs – Offer ends on Wednesday

Video Game Software



Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla ($49.99) – Monday only

NBA 2K21; FIFA 21; Madden 21; PGA Tour 2K21 ($26.99) – Monday only

Nintendo Switch games: Mario Brothers Deluxe, Splatoon 2, Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening ($39.99); other select Nintendo Switch titles up to 50% off – Monday only

Up to 66% off select Xbox One digital titles – Monday only

Up to 50% off select PS5 and Xbox One titles and up to 80% off Xbox One digital titles

Up 20% off select Arcade and retro games

PC Gaming and Video Gaming Accessories



Up to 50% off Razer PC gaming accessories – Monday only

Save up to $30 on select gaming headsets – Monday only

Save $10 on the Volcano Shadow Xbox One Wireless Controller (GameStop Exclusive): $59.99 – Monday only

Up to 50% off select PlayStation and Xbox One accessories

Up to 40% off select Nintendo Switch accessories; buy a Nintendo Switch controller and get a FREE Nintendo Switch carrying case ($20 value)

Collectibles & Pop Culture Entertainment Items:



Star Wars FX Lightsabers: $159.99 – Monday only

GI Joe Snake Eyes Helmet (GameStop exclusive): $69.99 – Tuesday only

All $11.99 Funko POP! figures: 3 for $30; 4 for $36; 5 for $40 – Beginning Tuesday

All Ugly Holiday Sweaters (GameStop exclusives): $20 – Wednesday only

Pokémon Poké Ball Bean Bag & Star Wars Tauntaun Sleeping Bag (GameStop exclusives): $89

Save $45 on select Hoverboards

Star Wars Digital Pinball Machine and Marvel Digital Pinball Machine: $549.99

Smart Interactive Coffee Table: $599.99

Polaroid Photobooth: $349.99

For more info, visit gamestop.com/cyber-monday.