GameStop’s 2020 Cyber Week Deals
When there are a lot of video game sales on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you can bet your ass that these days are great for gamers. GameStop is joining in on the fun with its 2020 Cyber Week, which was revealed earlier today. The sale is available online and begins at 8 p.m. CT through Saturday, December 5th. It includes video games, hardware, accessories, PC gaming equipment, toys, board games, apparel and more.
To help customers with the faster delivery option and receive their orders in less than 24 hours, GameStop is offering a discount of up to 50% off with its Same Day Delivery service during Cyber Week.
You can check out the deals below:
Hardware
- Save up to $150 on select top gaming PC models from Cybertron PC – Sale ends on Monday
- Receive a $50 GameStop gift card with the purchase of select Vizio 4K HDR Smart TVs – Offer ends on Wednesday
Video Game Software
- Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla ($49.99) – Monday only
- NBA 2K21; FIFA 21; Madden 21; PGA Tour 2K21 ($26.99) – Monday only
- Nintendo Switch games: Mario Brothers Deluxe, Splatoon 2, Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening ($39.99); other select Nintendo Switch titles up to 50% off – Monday only
- Up to 66% off select Xbox One digital titles – Monday only
- Up to 50% off select PS5 and Xbox One titles and up to 80% off Xbox One digital titles
- Up 20% off select Arcade and retro games
PC Gaming and Video Gaming Accessories
- Up to 50% off Razer PC gaming accessories – Monday only
- Save up to $30 on select gaming headsets – Monday only
- Save $10 on the Volcano Shadow Xbox One Wireless Controller (GameStop Exclusive): $59.99 – Monday only
- Up to 50% off select PlayStation and Xbox One accessories
- Up to 40% off select Nintendo Switch accessories; buy a Nintendo Switch controller and get a FREE Nintendo Switch carrying case ($20 value)
Collectibles & Pop Culture Entertainment Items:
- Star Wars FX Lightsabers: $159.99 – Monday only
- GI Joe Snake Eyes Helmet (GameStop exclusive): $69.99 – Tuesday only
- All $11.99 Funko POP! figures: 3 for $30; 4 for $36; 5 for $40 – Beginning Tuesday
- All Ugly Holiday Sweaters (GameStop exclusives): $20 – Wednesday only
- Pokémon Poké Ball Bean Bag & Star Wars Tauntaun Sleeping Bag (GameStop exclusives): $89
- Save $45 on select Hoverboards
- Star Wars Digital Pinball Machine and Marvel Digital Pinball Machine: $549.99
- Smart Interactive Coffee Table: $599.99
- Polaroid Photobooth: $349.99
For more info, visit gamestop.com/cyber-monday.