Holiday 2020 Gift Ideas from Funimation: My Hero Academia, Dragon Ball, Fairy Tail

The holiday season is almost here, and that means it’s time to get ready for turkey and being bombarded with Christmas music 24/7. Anime fans have something to look forward to as well during the holiday and Black Friday, and Funimation has something for all types of fans. The Funimation Shop has over 600 new products and 200 items from Akira, Demon Slayer and more. We were sent a Funimation holiday bundle featuring popular anime titles including My Hero Academia, Dragon Ball Super, Dragon Ball Z, and Fairy Tail.

My Hero Academia Garden Gnomes

My Hero Academia is a popular anime, and you can show off your lawn with the exclusive My Hero Academia Garden Gnomes. Funimation offers two heroes for your lawn including Deku and Bakugo, with the former having a circular base and the latter surrounded by flames. These garden gnomes are stylized and adorable, each sporting the typical gnome hat.

My Hero Academia: Deku & Bakugo Garden Gnomes $54.99 (2pk)

My Hero Academia: Two Heroes Movie Pack + Deku & Bakugo Garden Gnomes ($99.99)



Dragon Ball Super Blood of Saiyans Special VI

As part of Banpresto’s Blood of Saiyans figure series, Goku is ready for battle and stands 7 inches tall. The figure is detailed with the defined muscles and the folds from the clothing.

Dragon Ball Super Blood of Saiyans Special VI ($19.99)

My Hero Academia The Amazing Heroes Vol 3 Katsuki Bakugo Figure

Bakugo, the short-tempered hero from My Hero Academia, is immortalized as a 6-inch figure with a dynamic pose. This is part of Banpresto’s Amazing Heroes (Vol. 3) line of figures. The paint job is solid, and it looks accurate to the character.

My Hero Academia The Amazing Heroes Vol 3 Katsuki ($19.99)

Dragon Ball Z T-shirt – Shenron

Shenron is the dragon in Dragon Ball Z, and although it won’t grant you a wish, this Dragon Ball Z t-shirt will have the magical creature with you whenever you wear it.

Dragon Ball Z T-shirt – Shenron ($8.99)



Exclusive: Funimation’s 25th Anniversary Chrome Funko POP! Collection

The Funimation Shop has exclusive Funko Pop! figures in chrome, and the bundle includes My Hero Academia, Dragon Ball Z, Fairy Tail and Tokyo Ghoul.

Characters featured for the 25th anniversary Funko Pop bundle are All Might, Vegeta, Natsu, Ken Kaneki, and Young Goku.

Exclusive: Funimation’s 25th Anniversary Chrome Funko POP! Collection- $49.99 SRP

My Hero Academia Ornament Pack (8 pk)

With Christmas right around the corner, many are taking their time to decorate their place. One way to do that is with the My Hero Academia Ornament Pack, which includes Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, All Might, Ochaco Uraraka, Tomura Shigaraki, Shoto Todoroki, Dabi, and Himiko Toga. These are 3 inches in height each and have the chibi style.

My Hero Academia Ornament Pack (8 pk)- $79.99 SRP

Dragon Ball Super: Broly – XL Gogeta/Broly FiGPiNs

Gogeta and Broly are available as giant pins as part of the FiGPiN, and these aren’t your regular pins. Imagine figures and pins fusing together, and giant pins are what you’ll get.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly – XL Gogeta/Broly FiGPiNs (2pk) – $12.99

These are but a few samples from Funimation, and there are many more options available at the Funimation Shop.