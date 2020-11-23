NRG Castle dedicated to gaming and entertainment to launch in Los Angeles

Image courtesy of NRG Esports

Esports has become a huge business in the realm of competitive gaming, and Los Angeles is going to be home to a virtual fantasy factory-made for gamers and entertainers thanks to NRG Esports. The NRG Castle will feature gaming installations created by known Hollywood creatives, and the company is dubbing it “the world’s first creative studio designed specifically for the exploration and development of over-the-top, viral and topical internet and gaming content.”

The NRG Castle will include different themed areas including a replica “Oval Office Rage Room,” energy drinks squirting out of water fountains, a tournament room featuring 44 screens and game show chairs and the “Million Dollar” double-decker gaming couch with ladder and kick-out slide.

NRG Esports plans to have content created with collaborations with athletes, musicians, celebrities, and gaming personalities.

“Everyone is now a gamer and we hope to position the Castle as a cultural touchstone for creators from all segments of entertainment to come by and collaborate,” said NRG Executive Producer Grady Raines.