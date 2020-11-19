Cyberpunk 2077 Original Score EP just released

Cyberpunk 2077 is the highly anticipated first-person RPG game from CD Projekt Red, and it features Keanu Reeves as Johnny Silverhand, 7 and a half hours of original music, the big world of Night City, loads of customization and cybernetic enhancements, and many more.

CD Projekt Red has been releasing songs from the game including music from the fictional band, Samurai. Today, it has released the EP for the Cyberpunk 2077 Original Score with music from Marcin Przybylowicz (The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt), PT Adamczyk (Gwent: The Witcher Card Game), and Paul Leonard-Morgan (Amazon’s Tales from the Loop).

Check out the Cyberpunk 2077 Original Score EP below:

The EP was released after the release of Night City Wire #5, the show that’s all about Cyberpunk 2077. It featured a look behind the scenes with Keanu Reeves as well as more gameplay and interviews. Check that out below:

Also released this week was footage using the Xbox One and the Xbox Series X. The Xbox One is still capable of producing awesome visuals, so gamers with the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One won’t be missing out on a lot if they don’t have the new hardware.

Cyberpunk 2077 is scheduled to be released on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Stadia on December 10, 2020.