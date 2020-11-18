Wonder Woman 1984 to debut in theaters and HBO Max simultaneously

Wonder Woman 1984 is scheduled to be released in theaters, and today, it has been revealed that it is also coming to HBO Max on the same day. The sequel to Wonder Woman is planned for a release on December 25, 2020.

2020 has been a rough year for theatrical movies with the only big blockbuster movie to come out was Warner Bros.’ Tenet. Although the $200-million-budget film performed well at the international box office, it bombed in American theaters with just $56 million in sales. The major studios have been moving their movies to their respective streaming services. Disney has released Mulan on Disney+, and it will be debuting Pixar’s Soul as well. Warner Bros. released a few of its films on HBO Max, and it also released other films on digital including Scoob.

Wonder Woman 1984 has been delayed many times, and it was originally set for December 13, 2019. It was later moved back to June 5, 2020; and then on August 14, 2020; and again on October 2, 2020.

With international movie ticket sales doing better than the U.S. market, HBO Max is a smart choice. The streaming service isn’t available internationally, and Warner Bros is hoping to maximize profits and global reach during the pandemic.

Other blockbuster films were pushed back including 007’s No Time to Die, Dune, and Black Widow.

