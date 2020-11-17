Justice League: Director’s Cut teaser update gets color version, Steppenwolf memes galore

HBO Max has released a new video for Justice League: Director’s Cut, and it features a lot of new footage. The drop date is very fitting since the theatrical cut of the film was released in the States on November 17, 2020.

Initially, the black and white version of the teaser update video was released, but now you can see it in color. The “Hallelujah” song is utilized once again along with familiar preview shots of Darkseid.

The teaser features Death and destruction, Superman in pain, sad Bruce Wayne, lonely Cyborg, a caring Wonder Woman, the Flash coming to the rescue, a new outfit for Steppenwolf, and many more.

Of course, the internet had thoughts on the new Steppenwolf design, which is a complete departure from the design in Joss Whedon’s version of the film.

STEPPENWOLF GILLETTE MACH SEVEN WITH COOLING GEL STRIP FOR SENSITIVE SKIN https://t.co/h1VPEVxtYl — Gail Simone (@GailSimone) November 17, 2020

This is a disgrace to Jack Kirby. Steppenwolf deserves better. Hack Snyder does it again. No more big gray villians pic.twitter.com/JWOSoPmSfW — T'Challa Stan (@KhameekJ03) November 17, 2020

I am not going to enjoy a single second of this billion-hour piece of shit and I cannot wait https://t.co/6BB1TPD8TS — Todd in the Shadows (@ShadowTodd) November 17, 2020

Zack Snyder like "Steppenwolf was too recognizable as a solid object, make him look more like a Magic Eye picture" pic.twitter.com/OWO1CNDHZJ — Todd in the Shadows (@ShadowTodd) November 17, 2020

Steppenwolf is super into pin art you guys (im never gonna stop doing these suit comparisons) pic.twitter.com/hftRd9mdGB — Pestergeist (@pestergeist) November 17, 2020

Everyone chill, Steppenwolf looks cool imo pic.twitter.com/mVCqcKD18U — Fleets-wood Mac (@WayPastTense) November 17, 2020

Only just hit me that the idea here is very strongly 'Steppenwolf The Alien Warlord by way of Frank Miller's 300'.



Which, honestly, is kind of fucking hilarious.



All I can think of is that it looks even more goofy and silly.



It's like a gag in an Neal Adamsverse DC book. pic.twitter.com/HwC76yDmEd — Ritesh (@GhosttGray) November 17, 2020

How can we upgrade Steppenwolf?



Zack Snyder: "Make him look like Grumpy Cat, but covered in staples." pic.twitter.com/WAzPSWMV9z — The Carter (@TheCarter_GLA) November 17, 2020

There are fans of the new design.

Steppenwolf’s glow up, way more intimidating 🥰 pic.twitter.com/B8eUUdheeE — Reviews by Brooks (@brookstweetz) November 17, 2020

so that Steppenwolf design huh pic.twitter.com/H3zZ9JbeM0 — Noah ⎊ (@NoahIdeaFilms) November 17, 2020

“Darkseid and Steppenwolf look ugly and weird”



Geez I guess evil aliens who want to do nothing but destroy worlds are supposed to look adorable and cute…



Seriously when are y’all gonna stop saying this crap?! 🤦‍♂️😂 pic.twitter.com/zaRGdgJjLe — Jay (@BlackJesterO) November 17, 2020

Zack Snyder’s Justice League will be available exclusively on HBO Max in 2021.