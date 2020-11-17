Justice League: Director’s Cut teaser update gets color version, Steppenwolf memes galore
HBO Max has released a new video for Justice League: Director’s Cut, and it features a lot of new footage. The drop date is very fitting since the theatrical cut of the film was released in the States on November 17, 2020.
Initially, the black and white version of the teaser update video was released, but now you can see it in color. The “Hallelujah” song is utilized once again along with familiar preview shots of Darkseid.
The teaser features Death and destruction, Superman in pain, sad Bruce Wayne, lonely Cyborg, a caring Wonder Woman, the Flash coming to the rescue, a new outfit for Steppenwolf, and many more.
Of course, the internet had thoughts on the new Steppenwolf design, which is a complete departure from the design in Joss Whedon’s version of the film.
There are fans of the new design.
Zack Snyder’s Justice League will be available exclusively on HBO Max in 2021.