The Umbrella Academy Season 3 production begins February 2021

The Umbrella Academy is a popular live-action comic book series on Netflix, and season 2 debuted this year with the return of the dysfunctional family. Today, Netflix has announced that the show has been renewed for a third season.

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 will have returning actors including Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore.

Steve Blackman (Fargo, Altered Carbon) will be back as the showrunner and executive producer. Joining him as executive producers are Jeff F. King (EP/D), Mike Richardson (EP), Keith Goldberg (EP), Jesse McKeown (EP), Gerard Way (Co-EP), and Gabriel Bá (Co-EP).

Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy will feature 10 one-hour episodes, with production beginning in February in Toronto, Canada.

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Synopsis: Five warned his family (so, so many times) that using his powers to escape from Vanya’s 2019 apocalypse was risky. Well, he was right – the time jump scatters the siblings in time in and around Dallas, Texas. Over a three year period. Starting in 1960. Some, having been stuck in the past for years, have built lives and moved on, certain they’re the only ones who survived. Five is the last to land, smack dab in the middle of a nuclear doomsday, which – spoiler alert! – turns out is a result of the group’s disruption of the timeline (déjà vu, anyone?). Now the Umbrella Academy must find a way to reunite, figure out what caused doomsday, put a stop to it, and return to the present timeline to stop that other apocalypse. All while being hunted by a trio of ruthless Swedish assassins. But seriously, no pressure or anything.

You can watch the show at netflix.com/umbrellaacademy.