EarFun Air True Wireless Earbuds Review

Nerd Reactor may earn a commission from the links on our site. Learn More

Credit: Nerd Reactor

True Wireless Earbuds have been a godsend for music enthusiasts and for those who want to feel free moving around. With Apple and its Airpods, it has made the style with the stems poking out popular, but it is pricey. That’s where EarFun Audio comes in with the EarFun Air, affordable wireless earbuds that are comfortable and very lightweight. Whether you’re exercising, in a Zoom meeting, or listening to audio from the comfort of your room, the pair of earbuds offer solid audio quality and comfort.

Package and Design

Credit: Nerd Reactor

The EarFun Air package comes with a pair of True Wireless Earbuds, and the stems stick out and are angled towards the mouth. It features a black design with grey tips in different sizes including small, medium and large. A USB-C is provided for charging the accompanying charging case.

Bluetooth Connection

Since EarFun Air uses BlueTooth, a smooth connection is always key. With EarFun Air, we have encountered a few problems when connecting via Bluetooth, and it would be fixed when we would place the earbud in the charging pod and then pulling it out.

Audio Quality

For an entry-level pair of true wireless earbuds, EarFun Air is no slouch. The audio is clear and for a tiny device, it packs some punch. The highs and mids are crisp with vocals sounding distinct. The bass is lacking, however.

Comfort

What makes the EarFun Air stand out is how comfortable the pair is. It’s very lightweight and easily fits into your ears with the different-sized ear tips. We never had issues of it popping out of our ears, and sometimes we would forget that we’re earing them.

Controls

Having touch controls is a cool feature on a tiny device, but it comes with more headaches for its convenience. The touch-sensitive controls are really sensitive, and it’s prone to a lot of accidental touches when adjusting. Sometimes the volume would rise randomly, and to stop that from happening, we had to tap on the controls to stop it. It’s our biggest issue with EarFun Air.

Battery Life

Credit: Nerd Reactor

It’s advertised as having 7 hours of playtime, but when we tested it, it averaged at around 4 hours. It can be charged quickly with the charging case up to 4 times. The case accepts USB-C charging, so charging is always fast. The battery life doesn’t stand out since there are other true wireless earbuds that can last longer.

Features

The EarFun Air has in-ear capacitive detection technology, which stops the music when you take our the earbuds. When you place it back in your ear, it will resume. It also features 4-microphone for calls. There’s also the lIPX7 Waterproof with Sweatshield Technology, but we didn’t want to test this out. Perhaps there are braver users who would love to test that out.

Final Reaction

The EarFun Air is lightweight and very comfortable, and it delivers solid sound. The bass isn’t its strong suit, and we have had issues with the touch-sensitive controls acting wonky. For its MSRP of $59.99, it’s a lot cheaper than other expensive alternatives.

Score: 4/5 Atoms