This Baby Yoda jewelry will set you back $299.99

The Mandalorian Season 2 has premiered on Disney+, and each week new products are being revealed including toys for The Child, aka Baby Yoda. Fans can’t get enough of the little Force-sensitive user, and now we have Key Jewelers getting in on the craze by partnering up with LucasFilm. That’s right, “The Child” will be getting the necklace treatment.

The Child necklace is 1/10 carat tw Diamonds Sterling Silver with an 18-inch box chain.

The limited-edition Star Wars The Mandalorian “The Child” necklace comes inside a collectible Star Wars package, and it will retail for $299.99. Today, you can order it now on Kay.com.

Disney+ is currently streaming new episodes of The Mandalorian on Fridays.