Kevin Costner and Diane Lane captivate in Let Him Go (Review)

Kevin Costner and Diane Lane were husband and wife, respectively, in Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel. They definitely had onscreen chemistry, and that proved fruitful since they are reunited in Thomas Bezucha’s Let Him Go. The film follows retired sheriff George Blackledge and his wife Margaret on a mission to save their grandson from a volatile family living off the grid in the Dakotas. The story is straightforward, but it’s the engrossing performances by Costner and Lane that keeps us engaged.

Costner and Lane portray a married couple living the simple life on a ranch in Montana. After the death of their son, the only thing that connects them to him is their young grandson. When their daughter-in-law marries a new husband, Lane’s Margaret sees him abusing his new family, and she takes it upon herself to rescue her grandson. This leads her and her husband on a mission where they confront a dangerous Weboy family in the middle of nowhere.

The story is a simple tale of the grandparents wanting to get their grandson back to safety. The threat looms with the arrival of the matriarch, Blanche Weboy, played by Lesley Manville. There are tense moments, especially with how she conveys a menacing woman with an unpredictable nature. She is a character people would love to hate, but Let Him Go would benefit from a more fleshed out background with the antagonists. As of now, the Weboy family is evil to serve the story, making them feel halfbaked in the grand scheme of things.

The film is small in scope and mainly follows Costner and Lane, and thankfully, their performances are strong. Lane is moving with her warmth, love, and devotion, and Costner is stoic and calm. They are at ease with each other, and their believability as long-time partners looks effortless. It’s the balance between the two actors that help keeps us engaged, even during the mundane scenes.

The film explores the idea of how far a regular person would go to save someone they love. There are many films that follow this formula, but this film is one that feels grounded with more stakes on the line.

Final Reaction

Even with its simplistic story, Kevin Costner and Diane Lane absolutely captivate in Let Him Go. The supporting cast also does a solid job of amplifying the performances of the two leads.

Score: 3/5 Atoms