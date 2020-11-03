Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time now available on PS4 and Xbox One

Crash Bandicoot was first released in 1996 by developer Naughty Dog for the PlayStation, and it has launched a franchise with the studio moving on to work on popular titles like the Uncharted and The Last of Us games. The franchise is still continuing under publisher Activision and other developers, and On October 2nd, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time was released for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is a sequel to part 3, which was first released in 1998. After many decades, Crash and Coco Bandicoot finally return in a new adventure.

Synopsis: Players uncover four powerful Quantum Masks, the guardians of space and time, that must be reunited to restore order to the multiverse.

Saving the multiverse is fun and all, but sometimes it’s fun to be the bad guy, and players can play as Dr. Neo Cortex, Dingodile or Tawna. The core gameplay will be familiar for fans with its signature platforming style as the levels change perspective from third person to side-scrolling.

The game features optional Timelines, Flashback Tapes, Bonus areas, cosmetic skins, Color Gems, N. Verted mode for alternate perspectives, Modern and Retro modes, Pass N. Play co-op mode, and Bandicoot’s Battle competitive mode for four-player PvP action.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is developed by Toys For Bob.