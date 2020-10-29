K/DA’s latest music video, ‘More,’ surpasses 11 million views after first day

Riot Games is prepping up for the upcoming K/DA EP, “All Out,” which is a collection of new songs from the popular virtual pop group. The first single released from the EP was “The Baddest,” which featured (G)I-dle, Wolftyla, and Bea Miller. Many were wondering what happened to Madison Beer and Jaira Burns, who sang as Evelynn and Kai-Sa, respectively, in the group’s first song, Pop/Stars. Well, they are back with “More,” which was released with an actual music video complete with dance numbers and trippy visuals.

The music video was released on YouTube yesterday morning, and so far it has reached over 11 million views. The catchy tune has the ladies doing what they do best, breaking hearts and being badasses. Lexie Liu joins as a guest to sing the part of Seraphine.

Check out the official music video below.

K/DA’s All Out EP will be released on November 6, 2020, and it will include five tracks: