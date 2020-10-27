Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin #1 Review

When one thinks of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, they usually think of the four brothers (Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello, and Raphael) together fighting against a bigger threat. But what would happen if there’s a series where the other three Turtles are gone? Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin takes us into the future where a lone Turtle is on a mission to seek vengeance against those who have destroyed his family. The first issue is filled with action and mystery, and it has left us wanting more after the last page.

Credit: IDW Publishing

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin Issue #1 gets right into the story and the action as the lone Turtle is already on his journey of justice. There are many questions that arise from the story. Who is this surviving Turtle? What happened to his brothers? Who is the one responsible for their disappearance? Will we see other characters in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles universe? Some of these answers will be revealed, and the rest will hopefully be revealed in the upcoming issues. With the big mystery, it has kept us reading from page to page as it mixes action and inner monologue.

Credit: IDW Publishing

As a lone survivor, the unknown Turtle has all of the weapons from the team including the sai from Raphael, nunchucks from Michelangelo, bo staff from Donatello, and the katana from Leonardo. The brothers do chat with the vengeful Turtle, and we’re left wondering if it’s all in his head. The format works great as a comic book since if it was a film or show, the voices would be a big giveaway. With the bubble dialogue, readers will have to use their imagination and figure out what’s happening on the pages.

It’s a quick read, and it quickly sets the stage with the villain and future scenarios.

Final Reaction

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin Issue #1 features plenty of Turtle action and mystery, and it’s an excellent start to the Western-inspired revenge story. The first issue is a nice primer to set the story, and it doesn’t waste a lot of time setting up the story.

Score: 4/5 Atoms