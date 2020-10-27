Netflix and Ubisoft to produce Assassin’s Creed live-action series

Netflix is at it again with bringing another live-action video game adaptations to its streaming service. There was news of the live-action Resident Evil series following Jade and Billie Wesker. Today, Assassin’s Creed fans have something to look forward to since Netflix and Ubisoft have announced it’s teaming up for a live-action series.

The Assassin’s Creed video games have spawned comic books and a live-action movie starring Michael Fassbender. Next up, it will be seeing a live-action series set in the Assassin’s Creed world. Netflix and Ubisoft are on the search for a showrunner with Ubisoft Film & Television’s Jason Altman and Danielle Kreinik serving as executive producers.

Each game and movie has taken players and viewers to a different age. Will we revisit a familiar world, or will the live-action series focus on something entirely new? Will it focus more on the modern war between the Assassins and Templars, or will it focus on a past timeline? Whatever is the case, we’re hoping it will have a nice balance to hook us in for both past and present characters.

With the partnership with Ubisoft, Netflix can also bring other stories to life including live-action, animated, and anime series.

“For more than 10 years, millions of fans around the world have helped shape the Assassin’s Creed brand into an iconic franchise,” said Jason Altman, Head of Ubisoft Film & Television – Los Angeles. “We’re thrilled to create an Assassin’s Creed series with Netflix and we look forward to developing the next saga in the Assassin’s Creed universe.”

“We’re excited to partner with Ubisoft and bring to life the rich, multilayered storytelling that Assassin’s Creed is beloved for,” said Peter Friedlander, Vice President, Original Series, Netflix. “From its breathtaking historical worlds and massive global appeal as one of the best selling video game franchises of all time, we are committed to carefully crafting epic and thrilling entertainment based on this distinct IP and provide a deeper dive for fans and our members around the world to enjoy.”

The Assassin’s Creed series premiered with the first game back in 2007, where players played as an Assassin during the Third Crusade. Since then, players have traveled to the Italian Renaissance, the American Revolution, Ancient Greece, Ancient Egypt, Victorian England, the Golden Age of Piracy, and other timelines.

In the meantime, fans can get ready to invade England as Vikings in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which is coming November 10th to PC and consoles.