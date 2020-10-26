The Mandalorian’s The Child ‘Real Moves Plush’ featuring sound and movement available to pre-order

The Mandalorian Season 2 is premiering this week on Disney+, and to get fans hyped for the release, the first Mando Monday is happening today with a lot of Mandalorian products. New products will be announced every Monday starting today until December 21st. Today’s product announcements include Zen Studios’ Mandalorian pinball table for its video game, skateboards, Funko’s Mandalorian Flying with Blaster bobblehead, and Hasbro’s Star Wars Retro Collection. Fans of the Child will get a kick out of The Child Real Moves Plush.

The 50-year-old “Baby Yoda” plush will be an 11-inch toy that features motion and sound. It can move its head, ears, and arm, and it can even do a shuffle. The plush includes four different play modes, allowing it to move all over the area. Additionally, it’ll come with a Mandalorian pendant and gift-with-purchase lithograph (available only at Disney Parks & Stores).

You can pre-order at ShopDisney.com. The Star Wars The Mandalorian The Child Real Moves Plush will retail for $59.99 and will be available in Fall 2020.

The Mandalorian Season 2 premieres this Friday, October 30th, on Disney+.

You can check out the full list of announced products on

MandoMondays.com.