Kick-Ass – 4K Ultra HD Steelbook Blu-ray Review

When I originally reviewed Kick-Ass in 2017, I gave it a favorable review by calling it “ahead of its time.” Upon watching it again, my thoughts on the film have stayed the same three years later. Matthew Vaughn’s Kick-Ass was ahead of its time in the way it deconstructed the superhero genre but on a smaller scale when compared to a film like Zack Snyder’s Watchmen. The film came out only two years after the meteoric rise of superhero films. Similar to Watchmen, Kick-Ass entertains the idea of superhero vigilantes operating in the real world. Matthew Vaughn and Jane Goldman use these characters to create a satirical superhero origin story without insulting fans of the printed medium.

Although Vaughn and Goldman slightly deviate from Mark Millar’s storyline, they still kept the ultraviolent tone of the film. Kick-Ass doesn’t stylize the violence, nor does it occupy most of the film. The carnage precisely arrives when it needs to be, and when it appears, it comes in with such a balletic grace.

Yet what makes Kick-Ass so great is the film’s excellent cast. Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s performance lets audiences sympathize with the titular character. Chloë Grace Moretz channels Natalie Portman in The Professional with her portrayal of Hit-Girl. Christopher Mintz-Plasse is perfect as the villainous comedic relief, and Mark Strong is always fantastic as the baddie in any film. Yet it’s Nicolas Cage who is the biggest standout in the film. Despite a ton of missteps around 2010, he still has the gravitas to have your eyes glued to him whenever he’s onscreen. He’s able to command the screen alongside Moretz, and the film benefits highly from it.

Overall, Kick-Ass is able to capture the essence of Mark Millar and John Romita Jr.’s comic book thanks to the characters and the ultraviolent, chaotic action.

Movie Rating: 4/5 atoms

Video

Lionsgate has ported over this version from 2017’s Ultra HD Blu-ray release. For a full review of the video transfer, please click here.

Audio

Kick-Ass hits Ultra HD Blu-ray with a Dolby Atmos and a core 7.1 Dolby TrueHD Master Audio track. This review will reflect Kick-Ass‘s Dolby Atmos track. I was a big fan of Kick-Ass‘s core Dolby TrueHD 7.1 Master Audio track and originally gave it a five atom review. The Dolby Atmos mix brings new excitement to the film’s incredibly immersive sound design. There are several key sequences where sound moves through the overhead speakers and soundstage. Not to mention, the carnage and action feel expansive in a soundstage, which immerses you right into the chaos.

While there are some overhead effects, such as Kick-Ass getting pummeled, but they are few and far between. However, the overhead speakers get the most usage out of Kick-Ass‘s layered musical score. Now, there is discreet atmospherics in the audio mix, but you’ll have to listen very closely to hear it. Dialogue can be distinctly heard through the center channel and is never overpowered by any of the carnage. The audio mix uses the subwoofer’s bass to add weight to each hit and punch in the film. Overall, this is such a great use of the Dolby Atmos format.

Audio Rating: 5/5 atoms

Special Features

Lionsgate has ported over this version from 2017’s Ultra HD Blu-ray release. For a full review of the special features, please click here.

Extras

The Best Buy exclusive steelbook comes in a shiny matte steelbook with a clear slipcover containing designs and details about the Blu-ray. Within the steelbook are four shiny collectible cards showcasing the four costumed characters in the film. The other side of the cards contains details about the character such as their weapon of choice, real name, power stats, strengths, characteristics, and a small biography.

Extras Rating: 4/5 atoms

Overall, Kick-Ass is such an entertaining superhero film that was so ahead of its time. The video still looks amazing in 4K, and the film becomes entirely immersive thanks to the Dolby Atmos format. However, once again, don’t expect any new special features in this release. They’re all repeats from the previous releases.

Overall Rating: 4.5/5 atoms

The 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Steelbook of Kick-Ass hits Best Buy stores on November 3rd.

This Blu-ray was reviewed using a retail/advance copy/unit provided by Lionsgate Home Entertainment.