Reebok’s Ghostbusters sneakers coming Halloween 2020

Ghostbusters is a classic film filled with ghosts that stars Bill Murray, Dan Akroyd, Harold Ramis and Ernie Hudson. With Halloween almost among us, it’s the perfect film to celebrate the season. You never cross the streams, but when you do, it’s when Reebok and Ghostbusters come together. Fans will be excited to know about the Ghostbusters x Reebok FW20 capsule including apparel and footwear, which is coming to Halloween 2020.

Reebok has partnered up with Sony Pictures Consumer Products to give fans the Ghostbusters x Reebok FW20 capsule, which includes two sneakers: Ghostmasher and Classic Leather.

Ghostbusters x Reebok “Ghostsmasher”

($150, FY2106)

Constructed specifically for the collaboration, nods “Ghostsmasher” – the original film’s title before it was officially released as “Ghostbusters”.

Designed with a worn aesthetic as if the shoe – uncovered today – was created for the original ‘80s film.

Removable faux OG Pump proton pack at the heel.

Hand-drawn “No-Ghost” logo on the tongue

Protective mid-top design and ankle strap secures foot beneath soft lux leather upper.

Ghostbusters x Reebok Classic Leather

(Adult: $100/H68136, GS: $70/​H68139​, PS: $65/H68137​, Toddler: $50/H68138​)

Inspired by the Ghostbusters jumper with a textile upper similar to that of the historic jumpsuit from the film.

Embroidered quarter window box logo matches jumpsuit details.

Iconic caution stripes on the heel with graphic reading “Ready to Believe You”.

Lace aglet reads phone number to call if you’ve captured a ghost.

Proton blaster sockliner graphic enhances ghost-catching experience.

Welded Ghostbusters logo at tongue.

Quilted collar material matches ghost-busting jumpsuits.

Sneakers from the capsule will ship in repurposed OG Pump packaging from the ’80s. On the box, “Less talk… …more busting” is seen written over its classic Reebok logo while “This is how it ends” nods the ominous Ghostbusters vibe.

Apparel including t-shirts and crewneck sweaters will be available in black or white along with a limited-edition full-body boiler suit that’s reminiscent of the Ghostbusters jumpsuits.

Ghostbusters, the sci-fi comedy, was first released in 1984 and became a popular franchise, which spawned toys, comics, and an upcoming sequel coming in 2021 and directed by Ivan Reitman’s son, Jason Reitman.

The first of two Ghostbusters x Reebok FW20 installments launches on October 31 from Reebok.com, Rock City Kicks and select retailers.