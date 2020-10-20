HyperX’s Wireless Cloud II Gaming Headset coming in November

HyperX’s Cloud II Gaming Headsets are the company’s best-selling headsets, and today it has announced that a wireless version, the Cloud II Wireless, is coming next month. It features a new design and the battery life is advertised to last for 30 hours.

“Our goal was to build on the legendary comfort and sound DNA of HyperX Cloud headsets to deliver a wireless version of our best-selling CloudII,” saidLarryGonzales, V.P. sales and marketing, HyperX.“ The HyperX Cloud II Wireless headset is designed to carry on the legacy of the original Cloud II, which was first introduced in 2015 and shook up the industry with its iconic design, comfortable fit, and best sound for a headset in its price range.”

The Cloud II Wireless features HyperX virtual 7.1 surround sound, 53mm drivers, broadcasts at 2.4GHz, and a noise-canceling detachable microphone. It’s made of an aluminum frame with an adjustable headband, pliable leatherette, and plush memory foam.

To control the audio, there are the earcup controls for adjusting the volume, muting the mic, and turning on the mic monitoring and 7.1 virtual surround sound.

The Cloud II Wireless gaming headset will be compatible with the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. It will be available for $149.99 MSRP on HyperX’s online shop on November 10, 2020.