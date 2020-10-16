Xbox Series X/S will have 30 games available on launch day

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are almost upon us, and Microsoft has been amping up the excitement week by week. It’s been a game of cat and mouse with Microsoft and Sony, and the former has been having some fun at the expense of the latter. For example, Xbox UK posted an image (now deleted) of how easy it is to switch the Xbox Series X from vertical to horizontal (via Wccftech).

At the end of the day, you can have the best hardware, but what’s hardware without the games? What can Xbox Series X/S owners expect during launch day? 30 optimized games will be available on day one including Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Gears Tactics, and Tetris Effect: Connected. 20 of the games will feature Smart Delivery, allowing them to be upgraded for free. Additionally, thousands of games will be playable on the next-gen Xbox consoles thanks to backward compatibility from the Xbox to the Xbox One.

From the launch day until the end of 2020, expect more games to come out including Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (November 13), Destiny 2: Beyond Light (December 8), The Medium (December 10), and Cyberpunk 2077 (November 19).

Here’s the list of day one Xbox Series X/S optimized titles:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Smart Delivery)

Borderlands 3 (Smart Delivery)

Bright Memory 1.0

Cuisine Royale (Smart Delivery)

Dead by Daylight (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition

DIRT 5 (Smart Delivery)

Enlisted

Evergate

The Falconeer (Smart Delivery)

Fortnite

Forza Horizon 4 (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

Gears 5 (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

Gears Tactics (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

Grounded (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

King Oddball (Smart Delivery)

Maneater (Smart Delivery)

Manifold Garden (Smart Delivery)

NBA 2K21

Observer: System Redux

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

Planet Coaster (Smart Delivery)

Sea of Thieves (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

Tetris Effect: Connected (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

The Touryst (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

War Thunder (Smart Delivery)

Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition

Watch Dogs: Legion (Smart Delivery)

WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship (Smart Delivery)

Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Smart Delivery)

Yes, Your Grace (Smart Delivery)

The Xbox Series X and Series S will launch on November 10, 2020.