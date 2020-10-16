Read 7 pages from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles has been a popular property, and IDW’s upcoming comic book miniseries, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin, is on many’s radars since it follows a lone Mutant Turtle on the hunt for the killer of his brothers. Many fans are looking forward to finding out who this Last Ronin is, and pre-orders have been doing well with over 130,000 copies. Additionally, IDW has released a preview of the comic, and we have 7 pages available here for your viewing pleasure.

Synopsis: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin takes place in a future New York City far different from the one we know today, where a lone surviving Turtle goes on a seemingly hopeless mission to obtain justice for his fallen family and friends.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin has been in the works for three decades and comes from the minds of TMNT co-creators Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird. The five-part miniseries is based on the unpublished 1987 story concept by Eastman and Laird with Waltz working on the script, Eastman on layouts, Esau and Isaac Escorza on pencils and inks, Luis Antonio Delgado as the colorist, Shawn Lee as the letterer, and Booby Curnow as the editor.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin #1 will be available on October 28, 2020. A Second Printing will be released on December 2nd and will feature a re-colored variant artwork by Kevin Eastman, Esau Escorza, and Isaac Escorza.

“The foundation and evolution of the story that would become The Last Ronin took 30 years to naturally and organically arrive at the proper place to be told. That time is now,” says Eastman. “Buckle up, TMNT fans — it’s going to be one hell of a ride.”

“As much as The Last Ronin is a love letter to past TMNT iterations — from Mirage to IDW, and everything in between — it’s also a love letter to the millions of folks who continue to cherish this ageless property in all its diverse forms and renditions,” says Tom Waltz, who partnered with Eastman on the story and script. “At its core, TMNT is always about family first… both in the fictional stories being told and the real-life engagement between the creators and the amazing fans who support them. The Last Ronin is no exception.”