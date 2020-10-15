Nanoleaf gives more options with Shapes Triangles (Review)

Credit: Nanoleaf

Nanoleaf has become a popular company for producing cool aesthetic for your room with smart lighting shapes on your walls. Today, it has announced the launch of Shapes Triangles and Mini Triangles from the Shapes Line, where you can mix and match between different shapes thanks to Nanoleaf’s interoperability Connect+ technology. If you want to connect the Shapes Triangles, Shapes Mini Triangles and Shapes Hexagons from together, you can. We had the chance to test out the new Shapes Triangles lighting panels, and it has given our room a lot of life.

Credit: Nanoleaf

Creative Freedom with Different Shapes and Linkers

To allow for more design and style inspirations for your walls, the Shapes Triangles feature two linker ports for each side, which gives us a total of 6 linkers per Shapes Triangle. With more linking capabilities, there is more creative freedom on how to make your wall designs shine. For example, you can add two Mini Triangles to one side of a Shapes Triangle.

Credit: John Nguyen/Nerd Reactor

Brightness

The Nanoleaf Shapes Triangles have a thickness of .5″, which each side measuring at 9 inches. It can display over 16 million colors with 1200K-6500K white light temperature range and brightness control. The Shapes Triangles’ brightness can be dimmed, and this is ideal for photography.

Another thing to note is that the triangle’s lighting corners are rounded, which can be a good or bad thing depending on your preference in style. The lighting is vibrant, but the three corners are brighter, which is a small gripe since it’s not as uniformed as we would like.

Credit: John Nguyen/Nerd Reactor

Mounting

Mounting on walls is made easier thanks to the mounting plates. We’re guilty of slapping things on without looking at the manual, which led to some slight wall damage when we tried to remove them. Learn from our mistakes by putting on the mounting tape correctly to the mounting plates, which prevents you from messing up your walls. To do that, do not stick the mounting tape all on the plate. Allow some room for the tape at the bottom of the plate so that once you’re ready to move the lighting panels, you can pull on the tape by sliding it out.

Controls

The controller for the Shapes Triangles can control up to 500 lighting panels, which is more than the old triangles with up to 30 panels. You’ll still need more power supplies since it’s only able to power up to a total of 21. The controller is the most reliable since it’s connected straight into the lighting panels and allows you to control the power, brightness level, shuffling of the lighting scenes, and shuffling of the music visualizer.

You can also control it with the app, and it has been a hit and miss for us with connectivity issues. I’m using the Android app, and it can get annoying by having to force close the app and open it just to have it connect again. It can also be connected through Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Samsung SmartThings.

We tried to connect through Google Assistant, and we were unsuccessful in searching for the Nanoleaf via a new device. However, on the Google Home screen, the top had an option to link to the Nanoleaf Smarter Series, but I wasn’t able to log in to my Nanoleaf account. Because of that, our Home user experience was cumbersome and your mileage may vary.

The app is the place to be for getting more lighting scenes for your Nanoleaf. There are a lot of scenes, and there should be something to match your mood and background, especially since you can customize the colors. The color picker is a new feature that really lets you pinpoint a color you like from the available choices.

Returning features include Screen Mirror, Rhythm Music Sync and the touch. Turning your room into a music visualizer. If you love music and lights, the latter is one of the coolest features that transforms your room into another world.

Final Reaction

The new Nanoleaf Shapes Triangles is a big improvement over the previous Triangles by allowing owners to mix and match the Hexagons, Triangles and Mini Triangles in the Shapes line. Mistakes might happen, and the mounting plates are really helpful to prevent wall damage. With cool features like the music visualizer, touch controls, and adding a lot of lighting panels, it’s one of the coolest ways to show off your room.

Score: 4.5/5 Atoms

Many users have raised concerns about the pricing of the Nanoleaf, and the Nanoleaf Shapes Triangles Starter Kit will still be pricey with an MSRP of $199.99 USD, but according to CEO Gimmy Chu, it’s to offset the cost of developing the Nanoleaf smart lighting panel technology. The starter kit includes 7 Triangle Light Panels while the Expansion Pack includes 3 Triangle Light Panels ($59.99 USD).

The Nanoleaf Shapes Mini Triangles Starter Kit costs $119.99 USD and includes 5 Mini Triangle Light Panels. The Mini Triangles Expansion Pack includes 10 Triangle Light Panels for $119.99 USD.