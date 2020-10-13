The Walking Dead Onslaught now available on VR

The Walking Dead is a comic book series by Robert Kirkman, and it has become a worldwide phenomenon with the AMC series. It has branched off with many spin-off series including Fear the Walking Dead and video games including Telltale’s The Walking Dead. For fans who want to really feel like they’re in The Walking Dead universe, there’s The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, a VR game where you will have to scavenge for supplies while dealing with the dead. If the pacing is too slow for you, Survios has the answer for you with The Walking Dead Onslaught.

Survios has been creating VR games including Creed: Rise to Glory, Raw Data, and our personal favorite, Electronauts. Its goal for The Walking Dead Onslaught is to drop players into familiar territory with familiar characters, unlike Saints & Sinners. Here you’ll get to play and meet known characters in the show including Rick Grimes, Michonne, Daryl Dixon, and more.

Zombies are still a threat in the background, but the action is fast and hectic. Weapons and ammo aren’t as scarce, and that gives players more incentive to blast away the zombies right from the start.

Synopsis: Set shortly after the Savior War in an Alexandria devastated by the fighting, The Walking Dead Onslaught tells an untold story centered around Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus). Players will slash through walkers as they recount his fateful encounter with a mysterious stranger. The game’s replayable Scavenger Mode allows fans to embark on supply runs as Rick, Daryl, Michonne, and Carol, where they’ll confront overwhelming hordes of walkers and collect important resources to rebuild their community, upgrade and modify 24 iconic weapons from the show, find new survivors, and unlock quests.

The game features the voices of Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride and Josh McDermitt.

The Walking Dead Onslaught is now available on PlayStation VR, Oculus Rift, and Steam VR. It’s compatible with the Valve Index, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, and Rift S, and gen 1 Windows Mixed Reality headsets. The standard edition retails for $29.99, with the Digital Deluxe Edition retailing for $39.99. The latter includes the base game, digital items, skin pack containing Lucille, Rick’s Mace, The Red Machete, Tyreese’s Hammer, the Alexandria Crafting Starter Kit and The Walking Dead Onslaught Digital Mini-Soundtrack and Art Book.