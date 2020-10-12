This bloody Wolverine fan film features a different side of Logan

With the X-Men characters now part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans are still wondering if there will be a mature take on the mutants. A couple of the recent films, Deadpool and Logan, have been rated R, and they have been praised by fans and critics alike. To be fair, Disney does have The Simpsons on its Disney+ lineup, and that show can get bloody. For now, we can look forward to fan films to help vill that void until Disney decides it wants to go darker with the X-Men characters.

Mahmut Akay has written and directed the short fan film, Close Shave, which is a reinterpretation of Wolverine. We’re used to seeing the muscular mutant in comics, cartoons, and films, but with the fan film, we see a different Logan than what we’re used to. In a world where mutants are the targets, what happens when Logan visits a barbershop filled with hateful workers.

