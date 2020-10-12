Here are the Watch Dogs: Legion Ray Tracing system requirements

Watch Dogs: Legion is almost upon us, and it’s coming to consoles and PC later this month. Players will once again have the power to hack almost everything they see, and Ubisoft is taking players to the streets of London in the distant future. PC players have a lot to look forward to, especially Nvidia RTX owners, with the reveal of the Ray Tracing PC specs requirements.

In Watch Dogs: Legion, you can recruit people you encounter into the Dedsec Resistance, and you can play as them as well. Each character will have their own unique skills.

If you have an RTX graphics card, the game will feature ray-traced reflections in addition to boosted frame rates courtesy of Nvidia DLSS.

Here are the RTX On and RTX Off PC system requirements for Watch Dogs: Legion:

There are three different Ray Tracing settings with High, Very High, and Ultra. RTX on High is catered towards 1080p monitors and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060, Very High is for those with 1440p monitors and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070, and RTX Ultra Settings are for 4K and the RTX 3080.

General game presets are also available, with the higher settings improving on detail levels, effect quality, and overall experience.

Watch Dogs: Legion will be available on October 29, 2020. Those who have bought select RTX 3090 and 3090 GPUs will get the digital copy of the game.

The RTX 3080 and 3090 GPUs are highly sought after, and many have been having issues trying to get them due to scalpers and bots. You can try your luck on the Amazon RTX 3080 page and Nvidia page.

Source: Nvidia