The Haunting of Bly Manor Episode 1 Review ‘The Great Good Place’

Netflix’s The Haunting of Hill House is one of our absolute favorite series, and dare we say it, our favorite horror series to date. Then again, there aren’t many exceptional horror shows on TV, so the competition is low. However, that doesn’t take away from the show’s quality, and the streaming service knew it had a hit as it released a new season in The Haunting anthology series, The Haunting of Bly Manor. Over the weekend, it quickly became the number 1 show, and Mike Flanagan returns as the showrunner. After seeing the first episode, the series is off to a horrifying start.

In the new season of the anthology series, there are a few returning actors, playing different characters including Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Victoria Pedretti, Henry Thomas, Kate Siegel, and Carla Gugino. Those familiar with American Horror Story will feel right at home with this format.

Victoria Pedretti had one of the smaller roles as a member of the Crain family in the previous season. In The Haunting of Bly Manor, she takes center stage as Dani Clayton, an au pair who is hired by Henry Wingrave (Henry Thomas) to take care of his orphan nephew and niece, Miles and Flora. There have been strange stories surrounding the siblings’ place of residence, Bly Manor, including a previous au pair, Rebecca Jessel, who passed away nearby. This has deterred many to become a caretaker for the children.

Pedretti is sweet, caring and vulnerable as Dani, which is perfect for a horror setting. As a newcomer to the manor, everything seems normal as she takes in the sights and watches over the kids. Of course, things are not what they seem. Joining her are Rahul Kohli as Owen Sharma and T’Nia Miller as Hannah Grose, who both help around the manor as the cook and housekeeper, respectively. Are they also victims of the house’s grisly past, or do they know more than they let on?

The first episode of Bly Manor does its job of setting up the creepy tone, and I felt uneasy throughout. There are some jump scares here and there, but they aren’t the scariest scenes. Those belong to the unknown, and viewers who are observant will see the shadowy figures lurking around. Because of that, it’s fun to rewatch the episode to see things that you may have missed.

The first episode, “The Great Good Place,” is a slow burn, but there are enough eeriness, mystery and character development to satisfy our curiosity, making us yearn for the next episode. The characters so far are intriguing without revealing too much, which makes our imagination run wild with how they will succumb to the horrors of Bly Manor.

Score: 4/5 Atoms